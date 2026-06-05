SPRING HILL, Tenn., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can parents help their children develop a lifelong love of learning? In a HelloNation article, Abigail Coghlan of Spring Hill Academy Preschool in Spring Hill, TN, explains how a structured preschool program nurtures curiosity, confidence, and joy in learning. She emphasizes that early childhood education is about more than memorizing facts; it is about shaping attitudes toward learning that last well beyond the preschool years.

Abigail Coghlan - Director, Spring Hill Academy Preschool Speed Speed

Coghlan highlights that a structured preschool program creates consistency while still leaving room for imagination and discovery. In a steady preschool structure, children move through circle time, group activities, outdoor play, and story sessions in a way that feels natural and engaging. This rhythm provides security, while the supportive preschool environment ensures learning feels like discovery instead of pressure. By weaving lessons into daily activities, children begin to view learning as both exciting and rewarding.

Teachers play a vital role in helping children build enthusiasm for learning. Their energy and curiosity set the tone of the classroom, showing students that challenges can be fun rather than intimidating. When a teacher celebrates a story, song, or science project, children reflect that same joy. This type of modeling teaches resilience, as children learn that mistakes and experimentation are essential parts of problem solving and growth.

Confidence is another key outcome of this approach. In a well-structured preschool environment, small successes such as identifying a letter, stacking blocks, or remembering a rhyme are celebrated. These achievements motivate children to keep trying and reinforce the idea that learning is a process. The supportive preschool environment helps children feel safe in exploring new challenges, building persistence and pride in their progress.

Curiosity also grows when children are encouraged to ask questions. Within a structured preschool program, teachers make time for exploration through experiments, art, and play. Asking why, how, and what if fosters critical thinking and problem solving, skills that are as vital as early literacy and math. By valuing children's inquiries, teachers help students see learning as an active, meaningful process.

Alongside academics, preschool character development adds another dimension to the love of learning. Group projects and cooperative play encourage empathy, respect, and teamwork. When children see their peers solving puzzles or sharing new ideas, they feel inspired to join in. This collaborative spirit reinforces that learning is not a solitary task but something that grows stronger when experienced together.

Parents sometimes worry that focusing on academics at an early age could make preschool stressful. Coghlan explains that balance is what makes early childhood education effective. A preschool structure provides consistency, while creativity and play keep learning joyful. In a supportive preschool environment, children discover that school is a safe space to try, make mistakes, and succeed. This combination ensures that academic readiness develops alongside a genuine love of learning.

The long-term effects of this approach are clear. Children who enjoy learning early are more confident when entering elementary school. They view challenges as opportunities and are eager to explore new concepts. With academic readiness supported by character development, they also bring resilience and social skills that contribute to lifelong learning success.

Parents often notice how this enthusiasm carries into daily life outside the classroom. A child who asks thoughtful questions in class may continue that curiosity at home, whether investigating nature or helping with cooking. Another who practices problem solving in preschool might take initiative with chores or new activities. These habits show that fostering a love of learning in preschool benefits both academic growth and daily family life.

Helping children love to learn depends on striking a balance between structure, curiosity, and joy. The HelloNation article, Helping Kids Love to Learn, featuring Abigail Coghlan, Preschool Expert of Spring Hill, TN, illustrates how early childhood education supports academic readiness, problem solving, and character development, giving children the confidence to carry their curiosity into kindergarten and beyond.

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SOURCE HelloNation