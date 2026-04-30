Patent Exclusivity, Complex Supply Chains, and Limited Price Negotiation All Contribute to What Americans Pay for Medications.

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do Americans pay so much more for prescription drugs than patients in other developed countries? A HelloNation article breaks down the layered factors behind the drug pricing system in the United States, from research and development costs to the role of pharmacy benefit managers.

Carl Stecker, Founder & CEO of FreeRX Speed Speed

The article explains that bringing a new drug to market is an expensive and uncertain process. Pharmaceutical companies spend years running clinical trials before a medication can be approved, and the vast majority of drugs that enter development never reach patients. When a drug does succeed, manufacturers often set a high price to recover the cost of all the attempts that did not make it through, not just the one product that did.

Patent exclusivity is identified as another central factor in the drug pricing system. When a new drug is approved, the manufacturer typically receives exclusive rights to sell it for a set period. Without competition, the manufacturer has significant control over pricing. Prescription drug prices tend to fall sharply only after a patent expires and generic manufacturers can enter the market.

The article also addresses the role of national price negotiation, or the lack of it, in the United States. Most other developed countries have health systems that negotiate directly with pharmaceutical companies, using collective purchasing power to establish price ceilings. The United States has no equivalent national system, which means drug manufacturers can set their own prices without a national spending limit. Prescription Savings Expert Carl Stecker's focus on helping consumers navigate these costs is directly relevant to the structural barriers the article outlines.

Pharmacy benefit managers, known as PBMs, are described in the article as intermediaries between drug makers and insurers. They negotiate rebates and discounts with manufacturers, but those savings are not always passed along to patients at the pharmacy counter. The final price a consumer pays can be very different from what the drug actually cost to make or distribute, adding another layer to an already complex system.

Insurance coverage creates further variation in what individuals pay, the article notes. A person with strong employer-sponsored coverage may pay a small copayment for a common medication, while a person without insurance or with a high-deductible plan may pay the full retail price. For anyone managing a chronic condition that requires daily medication, those out-of-pocket costs can accumulate into a serious financial burden over the course of a year.

Specialty drugs sit at the top of the pricing scale. Medications used to treat conditions like cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and rare genetic disorders often involve complex manufacturing and serve smaller patient populations. The article notes that the annual cost of a single specialty drug can reach tens of thousands of dollars for patients who depend on these treatments.

Price transparency is also limited, according to the article. Many patients pay what the pharmacy charges without knowing the same medication might cost significantly less nearby. Prices for identical drugs can vary widely between pharmacies in the same area, and Prescription Savings Expert Carl Stecker's work reflects the practical importance of helping patients understand where those savings opportunities exist within a system that does not always make them easy to find.

Why Prescription Drug Prices Are So High in the United States features insights from Carl Stecker, Prescription Savings Expert of Greenville, South Carolina, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation