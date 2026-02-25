HONESDALE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article compares both methods and explains how material, design, and order size affect the best choice.

What is the real difference between screen printing and direct-to-film printing? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Chris Murray of Platform Industries in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Chris Murray - Owner - Platform Industries Speed Speed

The article outlines how each printing method works and when one might be better than the other. Screen printing is described as a traditional process that uses stencils and layered ink applications, ideal for simple designs with limited colors. The article explains that each color in a screen print design needs a separate screen, making this method more efficient for high-volume orders with bold, graphic styles.

Direct-to-film (DTF) printing, by contrast, is a newer digital method. The article notes that DTF printing creates a full-color design on a film, applies an adhesive powder, and then uses a heat press to transfer it to the garment. This method can capture photo-quality detail and does not require a separate setup for each color, making it a good fit for low-volume or highly detailed designs.

According to the HelloNation article, one of the main considerations between these techniques is fabric type. Screen printing works best on cotton or cotton-heavy blends, where the ink can soak into the fibers. It also performs well on darker garments using specialty inks. DTF printing, however, is more flexible across fabric types, including cotton, polyester, nylon, and blends, because the film layer adheres to the surface rather than soaking in.

The article also breaks down the efficiency of each process. Once screens are prepared, screen printing becomes cost-effective for bulk orders. The upfront labor and setup time are higher, but the price per piece drops with larger quantities. DTF printing, which requires no screen preparation, is more suitable for one-off jobs or varied designs. The HelloNation article points out that this can benefit businesses needing limited runs of custom apparel.

Design complexity is another factor covered. The article explains that screen printing is reliable but limited in its ability to reproduce fine details, small text, or gradients. DTF printing, being a digital process, can handle complex, high-resolution images with ease. This allows for greater creative flexibility in apparel, especially for logos or designs that require multiple colors and fine detail.

Durability is discussed as well. The HelloNation article states that both methods are durable when applied correctly. Screen printing, which embeds ink into the fabric, has a slightly longer lifespan on natural fibers. DTF transfers, while resilient, remain on the surface and may have a thicker or rubbery feel depending on the design.

Environmental impact is also considered. The article explains that screen printing involves water, chemical cleaners, and screen maintenance, which can create more waste. DTF avoids these steps and may appeal to shops prioritizing speed and lower environmental impact, especially for smaller orders.

The article concludes that there is no one-size-fits-all answer. The right printing method depends on the specific needs of the customer. Design detail, order size, type of fabric, and intended use all matter. The article suggests that in Northeastern Pennsylvania, local organizations, schools, and businesses can benefit from understanding both methods to choose what works best for each situation.

How Is Screen Printing Different From Direct-to-Film Printing? Features insights from Chris Murray, Printing Expert of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation