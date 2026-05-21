In HelloNation, Propane Expert Ken Young Jr. of Young's Tobacco Store Shares Insights on Safe Propane Tank Storage

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HelloNation

May 21, 2026, 09:00 ET

PORT NECHES, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Where should you store your propane tank to ensure safety and preserve its performance? According to HelloNation, safe storage practices are critical whether you're keeping a spare tank on hand or setting one aside for the off-season. Ken Young Jr., owner of Young's Tobacco Store in Port Neches, Texas, shares straightforward propane tank storage tips to help homeowners avoid unnecessary risks.

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Ken Young Jr., Owner of Young's Tobacco Store
Ken Young Jr., Owner of Young's Tobacco Store

The article advises that propane tanks should always be stored outdoors in a shaded, well-ventilated location. Storing tanks indoors—such as in garages, sheds, or basements—is strongly discouraged, as even a minor leak in an enclosed space could result in fire or explosion. Tanks should be kept upright on a stable surface and placed away from any source of heat or ignition.

Young also emphasizes keeping tanks out of direct sunlight to prevent pressure buildup. The tank's valve should be closed securely, and a protective cap can help keep debris from entering the connection. If the tank will remain in storage for a while, it should be inspected periodically for rust or other signs of wear that may affect its safety.

Winter storage is also addressed. Tanks can remain outside during colder months but should be elevated on a wood block or pallet to reduce moisture accumulation and freezing around the base. These simple precautions can help ensure that stored tanks remain safe and ready for use when needed. Young's full recommendations appear in the HelloNation article titled "How to Safely Transport Your Propane Tank".

About HelloNation
 HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation

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