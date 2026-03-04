LAUREL, Miss., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines key legal steps in property ownership, title review, and closing documents for buyers, sellers, and investors.

What should buyers, sellers, and investors understand before completing a property transaction in Mississippi? HelloNation has published the piece that provides the answer in a HelloNation article , featuring insights from Andrew Cardwell of The Cardwell Firm, PLLC.

The HelloNation article explains that buying or selling property involves more than agreeing on a price. Real estate transactions require legally binding agreements, accurate records, and careful handling of closing documents. The article emphasizes that understanding real estate law in Mississippi can help prevent costly misunderstandings.

According to the article, a real estate attorney in Mississippi plays an important role throughout the transaction. While not always required by law, legal oversight often helps ensure that each step complies with state requirements. The article describes how contracts, financing terms, and documentation must meet specific legal standards.

One of the key topics covered is the importance of a thorough title review. The article notes that a title review confirms the seller's legal authority over the property ownership being transferred. It can also uncover liens, unpaid taxes, or judgments that may interfere with a sale. Identifying these issues early reduces the risk of disputes after closing.

The article further explains that contracts often include contingencies related to inspections, financing, and repairs. Under real estate law in Mississippi, these provisions must be clearly written and properly understood. A real estate attorney in Mississippi reviews these terms and helps clarify how they affect each party's rights and responsibilities.

Closing day is another focus of the article. Buyers and sellers typically sign multiple closing documents, including the deed and settlement statement. While a title company may prepare paperwork, the article points out that only an attorney can provide legal advice about what those documents mean. Careful review helps confirm that figures match prior agreements and that property ownership is transferred and recorded correctly.

Investors face additional considerations. The article explains that purchasing rental or commercial property introduces issues such as zoning rules and lease agreements. It also discusses how some investors choose to structure property ownership through limited liability companies. In these cases, guidance from a Real Estate Attorney can help align transactions with long-term goals.

Mississippi disclosure laws are another important topic covered in the article. Sellers must disclose known material defects, yet there is no single statewide disclosure form. The article notes that these places added responsibility on buyers to conduct due diligence. Legal guidance during this phase can help identify gaps in documentation and address potential concerns before closing.

Boundary disputes are also common in certain areas of the state. The article describes how older deeds may reference unclear landmarks or outdated descriptions. Even in more developed areas, fence lines and easements can create confusion. A detailed title review combined with legal interpretation can help resolve these issues properly.

The article also addresses a common misconception about the role of real estate agents. While agents manage negotiations and coordination, they are not authorized to interpret real estate law in Mississippi or offer legal advice. The distinction becomes especially important when unexpected disputes arise over repairs or financing delays.

Cost is another practical consideration discussed in the article. For straightforward residential transactions, fees for a real estate attorney in Mississippi are often modest compared to the total investment. The article suggests that early legal involvement may reduce long-term expense and stress when challenges occur.

Ultimately, the HelloNation article presents real estate law in Mississippi as a framework that supports secure and informed property ownership. It highlights how careful planning, accurate closing documents, and professional oversight contribute to smoother transactions for buyers, sellers, and investors alike.

The Complete Guide to Real Estate Law in Mississippi: What Buyers, Sellers, and Investors Should Know features insights from Andrew Cardwell, Real Estate Attorney of Laurel, Mississippi, in HelloNation.

