In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Brody Nash Shares Smart Habits for Success

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What habits should first-time buyers build to make confident decisions when purchasing a home? In HelloNation, real estate expert Brody Nash of Century 21 Homes and Land in Huntington, West Virginia, explains how simple, consistent practices can help buyers stay organized, manage stress, and avoid costly mistakes.

Brody Nash, REALTOR®/Sales Agent Speed Speed

One of Nash's most practical recommendations is for buyers to take notes after every property tour. Writing down three advantages and three drawbacks while impressions are fresh helps keep homes from blending together. Over time, these records reveal patterns and highlight the qualities that matter most in choosing the right fit.

Budgeting is another cornerstone habit. Nash explains that many first-time buyers focus only on the listing price, forgetting that taxes, insurance, upkeep, and utilities all contribute to ongoing costs. Sitting down with a lender to create a realistic budget ensures buyers do not overextend and keeps the search focused on homes they can afford long-term.

Pre-approval is also a step Nash stresses. While pre-qualification provides only an estimate, pre-approval shows sellers that financing has been reviewed in detail. In competitive markets, this preparation can make the difference between securing a home or losing out to another buyer. It also helps buyers avoid wasting time on properties outside their borrowing limits.

The surrounding neighborhood should not be overlooked. A home may meet every interior requirement, but if the community does not align with a buyer's lifestyle, it may not feel right in the long run. Nash recommends evaluating commute times, schools, safety, and nearby development, as well as visiting at different times of day to get a full perspective.

Balancing excitement with objectivity is another habit that Nash encourages. Buyers may become attached to a standout feature, such as a backyard or large kitchen, but lose sight of dealbreakers. Returning to written notes, sticking to priorities, and respecting financial boundaries helps maintain focus on the bigger picture.

Professional inspections also play a key role. Even when a property looks flawless, an inspection can reveal hidden issues that could be expensive to repair. Nash advises making inspections a non-negotiable part of the process, ensuring that buyers know the full condition of a property before committing.

Communication with a real estate agent further strengthens decision-making. Nash explains that sharing concerns and preferences openly allows an experienced agent to provide better guidance on property values, resale potential, and market trends. Strong communication leads to smarter and more personalized recommendations.

Finally, patience may be the most important habit. Nash acknowledges that the right home may not appear immediately, and rushing into a decision often leads to regret. Taking the time to compare options ensures that buyers not only find an affordable property but also a home where they feel comfortable and secure.

Nash emphasizes that purchasing a first home is more than a transaction. It is about creating stability and setting a foundation for the future. His advice in Building Good Habits as a First-Time Homebuyer highlights strategies like note-taking, budgeting, pre-approval, and patience that give buyers confidence and clarity throughout the process in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation