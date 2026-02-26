In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Ginny Fey Shares Safety Tips for Avoiding Scams During Senior Moves

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can older adults protect themselves from scams during a move? In HelloNation , real estate expert Ginny Fey of Real Estate One in Traverse City, Michigan, offers practical advice for staying safe when relocating later in life. She explains that while moving comes with many emotional and logistical challenges, safety is often overlooked, leaving seniors vulnerable to fraudulent schemes.

Fey emphasizes that awareness is the best defense. Scammers often target older adults during transitions, taking advantage of high emotions and quick decisions. She urges individuals and families to pay attention to red flags, such as high-pressure tactics, unusually low offers, or requests for large deposits upfront. If something feels rushed or suspicious, it is usually a sign to walk away.

Among the most common scams are fake or unlicensed movers. These individuals may disappear after taking deposits or inflate prices after loading belongings, effectively holding items hostage until more money is paid. To avoid these situations, Fey advises working only with trusted and verified senior relocation services. Professional providers should offer contracts, transparency, and clear communication at every step.

She notes that reputable moving companies will be able to provide referrals, reviews, and proof of insurance. Asking questions, requesting written agreements, and comparing quotes are important steps in safeguarding the process. Avoiding cash payments whenever possible also adds another layer of protection.

Fey also highlights the importance of safeguarding sensitive information. Financial statements, medical records, and other private documents should always be packed securely and kept in personal possession rather than with movers. This helps prevent identity theft or accidental loss during the transition.

Loved ones can also provide valuable support. Adult children or trusted friends can assist in vetting vendors, reviewing contracts, and spotting potential warning signs. Having a second set of eyes and ears creates an added safeguard against scams.

While moving later in life can feel overwhelming, Fey stresses that staying informed and alert makes all the difference. By prioritizing safety and using trusted professionals, seniors can focus on the positives of their transition rather than worrying about risks.

These safety tips are outlined in real estate expert Ginny Fey's article, Stay Safe, Stay Smart: Avoiding Scams During a Senior Move , where she shares how to protect peace of mind during one of life's biggest changes.

