In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Jody Wainio of Wilmington, NC, Shares Insights on Smart Home Pricing Strategy

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why should I avoid overpricing my home? Jody Wainio of Buyer's Choice Realty @ Keller Williams in Wilmington, North Carolina, answers this common question with practical insight in the HelloNation article Myth vs. Fact: Pricing Your Home. Wainio addresses a widespread misconception among sellers: that listing high to leave room for negotiation will ultimately produce a better outcome. In reality, this strategy often backfires.

Jody Wainio - Managing Broker - Buyer’s Choice Realty @ Keller Williams Speed Speed

Wainio explains that pricing a home above market value tends to reduce interest from serious buyers. Informed by online tools and recent sales data, most buyers today can spot an overpriced listing immediately. As a result, they may overlook a property entirely or view it with skepticism, leading to fewer showings and delayed offers. Homes that sit on the market too long often require price reductions, which can signal issues to prospective buyers and lead to lower final sale prices.

In fast-paced markets like Wilmington, the right price from the start is essential. Wainio notes that appropriately priced homes are more likely to attract attention quickly, generate stronger interest, and even result in multiple offers. First impressions matter, and the listing price is one of the first signals buyers receive. Setting the number too high just to "test the market" can lead to missed opportunities.

Myth vs. Fact: Pricing Your Home features insights from Jody Wainio, Real Estate Expert of Wilmington, North Carolina, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation