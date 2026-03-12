In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Laurie Bouwman of Interlochen, MI, Explains Why Homeowners Should Monitor Property Taxes and Other Recurring Costs

INTERLOCHEN, Mich., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What helps homeowners plan effectively for the true cost of owning a home? According to a HelloNation article, paying close attention to property taxes and recurring expenses creates a more accurate picture of long-term financial responsibility. Real Estate Expert Laurie Bouwman of Interlochen explains how understanding these ongoing costs helps homeowners maintain stability, prepare for change, and build a solid financial plan that supports both their home and their community.

Laurie Bouwman - Owner - Bouwman Realty Speed Speed

The HelloNation feature begins by noting that homeownership brings pride and opportunity, but it also carries ongoing commitments beyond the mortgage payment. Property taxes, utilities, maintenance, and insurance all combine to shape the real cost of living in a home. Bouwman explains that when people focus only on the purchase price, they often overlook these recurring obligations that influence comfort and affordability over time. By tracking them early, homeowners avoid surprises and keep their budgets steady throughout the year.

Property taxes often represent the highest recurring cost after the mortgage. Bouwman points out that these taxes fund schools, roads, emergency services, and local community programs. They are essential for maintaining the neighborhoods where people live and work. The article explains that property tax rates vary depending on location, and local governments may adjust them as property values change. Bouwman advises homeowners to review their tax assessments regularly to understand how rates are determined and what factors may cause them to rise. Staying informed helps homeowners prepare before new tax bills arrive, allowing for smoother financial planning and fewer unexpected increases.

The HelloNation article also discusses how property taxes connect to the mortgage through an escrow account. Lenders typically collect a portion of annual taxes each month as part of the mortgage payment, placing those funds into escrow until the bill is due. Bouwman explains that if tax rates change, monthly mortgage payments can rise or fall. Monitoring these adjustments and communicating with the lender helps homeowners stay on top of their accounts. When borrowers understand how property taxes affect their mortgage, they can plan their finances more confidently and prevent confusion when changes occur.

Utility costs represent another major part of recurring homeownership expenses. Bouwman emphasizes that electricity, water, natural gas, and sewer charges depend on factors such as home size, energy efficiency, and seasonal climate. Reviewing past utility statements before purchasing a property helps new owners anticipate future costs. The article encourages homeowners to track their usage and explore simple energy-saving habits. Adjusting thermostats, improving insulation, or updating appliances can help lower bills and create a more comfortable living environment.

Maintenance is equally important for preserving both comfort and property value. Bouwman notes that regular tasks such as gutter cleaning, lawn care, and seasonal inspections protect the home from long-term damage. Even newer homes require consistent upkeep to stay in good condition. The HelloNation feature suggests setting aside a portion of income for maintenance each year to handle routine needs and unexpected repairs. When maintenance becomes part of the regular budget, homeowners experience fewer large, unexpected costs and enjoy greater peace of mind.

Insurance also plays a role in recurring costs. Homeowners' insurance premiums depend on location, materials, and risk level. Bouwman recommends that homeowners review their coverage annually to ensure it reflects current conditions and values. In some cases, additional coverage, such as flood or wind insurance, may be required. Comparing quotes or updating policies can reveal opportunities for better rates without reducing protection. Bouwman explains that understanding insurance costs contributes to more accurate long-term budgeting and ensures that coverage keeps pace with property changes.

For some homeowners, association fees are another recurring expense. The HelloNation article explains that homeowners' association fees fund shared amenities, community maintenance, and neighborhood improvements. Bouwman encourages homeowners to review the details of these fees carefully, since they can vary widely depending on the community. Understanding what services the fees cover, how they may change, and what obligations they include helps homeowners evaluate the full financial picture of living in a specific neighborhood.

Bouwman stresses that long-term planning becomes easier when recurring costs are tracked consistently throughout the year. Property taxes, insurance, utilities, and maintenance may fluctuate, but reviewing them regularly allows homeowners to see patterns and make adjustments before small issues become large ones. This awareness supports smarter decisions about upgrades, savings goals, or potential refinances. When homeowners keep a close eye on these details, they gain a sense of control over their financial future.

The HelloNation feature concludes by reminding readers that homeownership is both an investment and a responsibility. Bouwman emphasizes that being proactive about property taxes and recurring expenses creates a stronger foundation for long-term success. These costs maintain the home, strengthen the neighborhood, and support community services that benefit everyone. When homeowners stay informed, they not only protect their financial stability but also contribute to the health and value of their local area. Understanding and managing recurring costs helps transform homeownership from a short-term purchase into a sustainable way of living.

The article titled Keep an Eye on Property Taxes & Other Recurring Costs features insights from Laurie Bouwman, Real Estate Expert of Interlochen, MI, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation