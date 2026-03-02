In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Ryan Lerwill of Rexburg, ID, Explains Down Payment Myths

REXBURG, Idaho, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is it true that buyers need a 20 percent down payment to purchase a home? A HelloNation article featuring Real Estate Expert Ryan Lerwill of Countrywide Properties Group – Keller Williams Realty East Idaho challenges this long-standing belief. The article clarifies that while 20 percent was once a standard benchmark, modern lending programs now allow buyers to enter the market with much smaller initial payments. Lerwill's insights provide a clearer view of how today's financing options can make homeownership more accessible in Rexburg and throughout East Idaho.

Many prospective homeowners delay purchasing because they believe they must save 20 percent before qualifying for a mortgage. Lerwill explains that this misunderstanding is one of the most common down payment myths Rexburg buyers encounter. By assuming that a large upfront payment is required, many qualified individuals postpone their search for years, missing opportunities to begin building equity sooner.

The HelloNation article outlines that several loan programs now support buyers with far lower down payment requirements. FHA loans, for example, allow purchases with as little as 3.5 percent down, while certain conventional mortgages accept 3 percent for eligible applicants. These flexible programs expand access to homeownership without increasing lender risk. For those buying a home with 3% down, the article highlights how such programs balance affordability with accountability through clear income and credit criteria.

Rural areas of East Idaho offer additional options through USDA loans. These government-backed programs provide zero-down financing for qualifying buyers, making them an important part of local mortgage options Rexburg residents can explore. Lerwill notes that USDA loans have helped many households in smaller communities purchase their first homes without waiting years to save a large down payment.

Although these programs make buying easier, Lerwill cautions that each comes with its own trade-offs. The HelloNation article explains that buyers who put down less than 20 percent typically pay private mortgage insurance (PMI) on conventional loans. FHA and USDA programs include their own insurance or guarantee fees, which are built into monthly payments. Understanding these costs upfront helps buyers calculate long-term affordability and financial stability.

A smaller down payment can also affect a homeowner's equity position. The HelloNation feature encourages buyers to think beyond the initial cost and consider how their choice of loan impacts future financial goals. Lerwill advises that the right balance depends on each buyer's savings, income, and long-term plans. Working with an experienced lender early in the process helps clarify which programs offer the best fit for a household's needs.

For many, discovering that 20 percent is not required changes the entire timeline for homeownership. The HelloNation article shows that with the right preparation, buyers can often move forward much sooner than expected. In markets like Rexburg and East Idaho, where housing demand continues to grow, purchasing earlier allows buyers to build equity rather than paying rising rents. This shift in mindset helps families achieve financial stability through ownership instead of delay.

Lerwill's perspective highlights how understanding the mortgage options Rexburg buyers can access leads to better decisions. Each loan type serves a specific purpose, whether it is helping first-time buyers enter the market or allowing families to relocate while preserving savings. By comparing programs and their requirements, buyers gain a clearer picture of what is possible for their situation.

The HelloNation feature reinforces that homeownership is not reserved for those with large savings accounts. Instead, it is about matching resources to opportunities through careful planning. Lerwill's guidance shows that a smaller down payment does not automatically mean higher risk or less financial responsibility. With informed choices, buyers can purchase confidently and start building value immediately.

In Rexburg and across East Idaho, many who once assumed they were years away from owning a home are now discovering that goal within reach. FHA loan programs and other lending options have redefined what is possible for new homeowners. The HelloNation article encourages readers to speak with local professionals who can explain how each program works and what steps to take next.

For those who still believe the 20 percent rule applies, Lerwill's message is clear: today's real estate market offers far more flexibility than most realize. By separating myth from fact, buyers can make confident, informed choices that align with their financial goals and timelines.

