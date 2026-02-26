In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Sander Scott of Northport, MI, Shares Key Tips on Buying Horse Property

NORTHPORT, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should buyers know before purchasing equine real estate in Leelanau County? A new HelloNation article outlines the most important factors to consider when buying horse property, offering practical advice from an expert who understands both rural land and animal care.

In the article, Real Estate Expert Sander Scott of Net Real Estate explains how buying horse property is more than just choosing land with a barn. Instead, it involves a careful look at pasture health, layout, fencing, drainage, zoning, and daily usability. The goal is to find a property that supports both the horse's well-being and the owner's routine throughout all four seasons.

The foundation of any successful equine property begins with the land. While open space may look appealing, not all acreage is usable. The article emphasizes that usable pasture per horse typically ranges from one and a half to two acres, depending on forage quality and feeding plans. Steep slopes, wet spots, or dense woods can limit turnout space. Sander Scott advises buyers to inspect the land carefully, especially after rain, to check for drainage issues that can lead to mud and hoof problems.

Horse safe fencing is another key factor. The article notes that fencing should be treated as a safety system, not just a boundary. Materials must be sturdy and visible, with no gaps, loose wires, or sharp edges. Existing fencing can be a benefit, but only if it meets equine safety standards. Replacing barbed wire or repairing sagging lines can be expensive, particularly on larger properties.

Shelter is equally important. Buyers should evaluate barns and run-in sheds for ventilation, layout, and protection from the elements. The HelloNation article explains that daily tasks like feeding, cleaning, and grooming become much easier when the structure supports efficient movement and safe conditions. Storage for tack, feed, and tools also needs to be secure and dry to ensure year-round functionality.

Reliable water access for horses is essential. A property may rely on a well or municipal supply, but either system must function in all seasons. In cold months, freeze protection and easy access can make the difference between routine care and daily frustration. For owners managing multiple animals, water availability must be consistent and conveniently placed.

Location and access deserve close attention. Narrow driveways, steep grades, or limited space can complicate trailer movement, hay deliveries, or emergency response. Sander Scott encourages buyers to picture how daily logistics will work throughout the year, especially in winter. Proximity to veterinarians, farriers, and feed suppliers should also factor into the decision.

Equine property zoning varies across Leelanau County. The article recommends confirming that horses are allowed and checking on any limits regarding animal numbers, barn placement, or manure management. Some properties carry deed restrictions or conservation easements that may affect how land is used or developed. These issues should be addressed early in the process, not after closing. The article also notes that riding plans should help guide your search. Buyers who want to ride from home should consider nearby trails, quiet roads, and safe shoulder space. For those who plan to trailer to arenas or clinics, the property should include enough space to load, park, and turn around without difficulty.

Pasture management can be a surprise for first-time buyers. Maintaining healthy grass involves mowing, rotation, and reseeding. Managing manure is another regular task that may require equipment or outside help. A good property layout, with well-placed gates and separate turnout areas, can reduce daily workload and help protect the land from overuse.

Finally, the article encourages buyers to consider how the property supports the entire household, not just the horses. Lighting, neighbor proximity, and noise all play a role in long-term satisfaction. The best horse properties make it easier to enjoy a rural lifestyle while keeping care routines simple, safe, and consistent.

