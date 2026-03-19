In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Stephanie Duran Discusses Outdoor Access in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How important is proximity to nature when choosing a home in Santa Fe? In an article featured by HelloNation, Stephanie Duran of Veritas Real Estate Partners explains how access to trails, ski slopes, and the surrounding landscape significantly influences buyer priorities in the local market. In Santa Fe real estate, lifestyle and location are often inseparable, particularly for those who value immediate outdoor access.

Stephanie Duran, Real Estate Broker Speed Speed

According to Duran, the ability to hike, bike, or ski without the burden of travel time has become a defining factor for many homebuyers. Properties near the Dale Ball Trail system or within a short drive of Ski Santa Fe are especially attractive to buyers seeking integration between their home and daily routines. The city's layout allows many residents to transition from indoors to alpine or desert terrain in minutes, creating a fluid lifestyle that revolves around nature rather than scheduling.

This preference reshapes traditional buying criteria. While architectural design and interior features remain relevant, they are often secondary to the functional value of location. Whether it's mountain biking in Santa Fe or hiking forested trails, the city's residential zones are closely tied to outdoor living. The article, How Outdoor Access Shapes Homebuying in Santa Fe, shares how Stephanie Duran of Veritas Real Estate Partners helps clients align their homes with their lives through strategic attention to proximity and environment.

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SOURCE HelloNation