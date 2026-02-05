KELSO, Wash., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you really need a 20 percent down payment to buy a home? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring Real Estate Expert Sue Lantz of Windermere Northwest Living in Kelso, Washington. The piece, titled Myth vs. Fact: You Need 20% Down, breaks down why this long-standing belief no longer reflects today's mortgage options and outlines what new buyers should know instead.

The article highlights how the 20 percent figure continues to discourage many from entering the housing market. The HelloNation feature shows that while putting more money down may reduce long-term costs, it is not a requirement. Real Estate Expert Sue Lantz helps explain that low down payment mortgage options now make homeownership possible for more people, especially first-time buyers.

The article also points out that most modern loans are designed to be more flexible. According to the piece, buyers today can qualify for conventional loans with as little as 3 percent down. Federal programs such as FHA, VA, and USDA loans offer even more options. The HelloNation article states that VA and USDA loans may offer zero-down financing to qualified borrowers. These low-down-payment mortgage options are part of a broader shift in how lenders support new buyers.

The article emphasizes the importance of understanding down payment assistance programs. Lantz walks readers through how local, state, and national programs can provide grants, deferred loans, or forgivable funds to reduce the upfront cost of buying a home. These programs are especially helpful for first-time buyers or those in moderate-income households. The article connects these tools directly to challenging the 20 percent down payment myth.

HelloNation also explores why education matters when choosing the right mortgage. The article suggests working with lenders who can explain how each loan and assistance program works. Real Estate Expert Sue Lantz notes that with the right guidance, buyers can avoid financial risks and find the best fit for their situation. This personalized approach makes the process more secure and less overwhelming.

While the article acknowledges that a larger down payment has benefits such as lower monthly payments and less need for mortgage insurance it also makes clear that these are not universal requirements. The HelloNation article stresses that the key is knowing the full range of options. Real Estate Expert Sue Lantz offers this insight to help readers move past outdated ideas and toward informed, practical choices.

Confidence is another major theme. The article explains that understanding the truth about down payments empowers buyers to act sooner and more strategically. By learning what is actually required, more people can plan effectively and take steps toward homeownership with less fear or uncertainty. Real Estate Expert Sue Lantz underscores the value of preparation and professional support.

Throughout the HelloNation piece, the focus stays on making informed decisions. It encourages readers to research loan types, speak with qualified lenders, and ask about available assistance programs in their area. The article emphasizes that knowledge and planning are just as important as savings. The right combination of education and expert advice can make buying a home more accessible than many people believe.

In closing, the article gives readers a clear takeaway: the 20 percent down payment myth no longer holds true for most buyers. With the availability of low down payment mortgage options and targeted assistance programs, homeownership is within reach for many who may have assumed otherwise.

