The Article Reviews Schools, Commute Realities, Home Costs, and Outdoor Recreation in a Growing Central Florida City

CLERMONT, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is Clermont, Florida the right community for families considering a relocation to Central Florida? a HelloNation article examines the city's strengths and trade-offs to help Clermont Florida families make a well-informed decision before relocating.

Thomas McKnight, Owner/President

Clermont sits roughly 25 miles west of downtown Orlando in Lake County, offering rolling hills, lake access, and a community character that sets it apart from the denser urban areas to the east. The article notes that families will find the city worth serious consideration, provided they assess both its advantages and its practical limitations.

Schools are among the first things families investigate when evaluating a new community. The HelloNation article explains that the Clermont area is served by Lake County Schools, a district offering traditional public schools, charter options, and magnet programs across grade levels. Several schools in Clermont's attendance zones have performed consistently well on state assessments and maintain strong parental involvement programs.

The daily commute is one of the most important factors to evaluate honestly before choosing Clermont as a home base. The article notes that U.S. Highway 27 and State Road 50 are the primary corridors connecting Clermont to Orlando, and both experience significant congestion during peak hours. Families employed in downtown Orlando or along major employment corridors should map their specific routes in advance, since travel times can regularly approach or exceed an hour each direction.

Neighborhood selection carries real weight in a city that has expanded considerably over the past two decades. The article describes communities near the historic downtown waterfront as walkable and scenic, while newer master-planned developments on the city's southern and eastern edges offer larger lots and recently built homes. As a Real Estate Expert, Tom McKnight works in a market where understanding neighborhood-level distinctions is essential for buyers making long-term decisions.

Home prices in Clermont have climbed steadily, driven by strong demand from buyers seeking more space outside Orange County. The article notes that buyers should plan for Florida homeowners insurance, property taxes, and HOA fees alongside the purchase price, since these ongoing costs significantly affect overall affordability. Taking all expenses into account gives Clermont Florida families a far more accurate picture of what living in the community actually costs.

Outdoor recreation is a consistent draw for active families. The article highlights the South Lake Trail, a paved multi-use path that winds through neighborhoods and along Lake Minneola, offering cycling, running, and walking access throughout the year. Clermont's chain of lakes supports fishing, kayaking, and paddleboarding, and the city's hillier terrain has made it a recognized destination among cyclists across a range of skill levels.

Community life in Clermont has maintained a small-town character despite significant population growth. The article notes that farmers markets, youth sports leagues, holiday events, and seasonal festivals give families consistent ways to connect with neighbors and build roots. A Real Estate Expert familiar with this market knows that residents relocating from denser metro areas frequently cite this sense of community as one of the most rewarding aspects of life in Clermont.

The article draws a straightforward comparison between Clermont and Orlando. Orlando provides more employment options, cultural variety, and a wider range of price points. Clermont offers more open space, lower internal traffic, and a community environment that many Clermont Florida families find more sustainable over the long term, with the right fit depending on where family members work, which schools they prefer, and how much the daily commute affects household life.

Is Clermont, Florida a Good Place to Live for Families? features insights from Tom McKnight, Real Estate Expert of Clermont, Florida, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation