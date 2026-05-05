In HelloNation, Real Estate Experts Jana Bantz, Lisa Maynor, and Angela Rinald of Charleston, SC, Share Advice on Choosing a Real Estate Agent in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should buyers and sellers look for when choosing a real estate agent in a fast-growing market like Summerville, South Carolina? That's the question explored in a HelloNation article featuring Charleston-based real estate experts Jana Bantz, Lisa Maynor, and Angela Rinald of Jana Bantz & Associates. The article provides detailed, practical guidance for anyone navigating the local real estate market, especially those new to the area or unsure how to begin searching for an agent.

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The article focuses on the kinds of questions clients should ask when hiring a Summerville real estate agent. It emphasizes that credentials and online reviews are only part of the picture. Instead, the piece highlights how an agent's real estate experience and deep knowledge of the local real estate market can make a significant difference during the buying or selling process.

According to the article, one of the most valuable questions to ask is about the agent's familiarity with Summerville neighborhoods. The piece notes that even within a single zip code, differences in school districts, traffic, and home values can impact property decisions. A seasoned Summerville real estate agent who actively works in the area will better understand those variations and how they affect pricing, timing, and buyer interest.

The HelloNation article also recommends asking how many homes the agent has recently sold in Summerville. This gives potential clients a clear view of the agent's current activity in the local real estate market, rather than relying on outdated achievements. This type of information can be especially helpful when buying a home in Summerville, where current trends may differ greatly from those in nearby cities.

Another point raised in the article is the importance of understanding the agent's focus—whether they primarily assist buyers, sellers, or both. That distinction can influence how they approach negotiations and anticipate obstacles. When selling a home in Summerville, working with someone who understands what buyers expect can be a real advantage.

The article further advises clients to ask how the agent evaluates offers or prices a property. It stresses that strategies used in previous years may not work in today's economy. In the shifting Summerville real estate market, local data, buyer behavior, and housing inventory all influence these decisions. A qualified agent should be able to explain those factors clearly and with supporting evidence.

Good communication is another essential element when choosing a real estate agent. The article suggests clarifying how often the agent will provide updates and through which channels. Whether it's text messages, phone calls, or emails, matching communication styles early on can help avoid misunderstandings later.

For both buyers and sellers, timing plays an important role. The article points out that seasonal patterns and local development projects in Summerville can affect how quickly homes sell and how long searches take. A real estate agent with local knowledge can offer advice on when to act and when to wait.

The piece also encourages clients to ask agents how they typically handle setbacks, such as inspection issues or delayed appraisals. Hearing how an agent responds to past challenges can give useful insight into their real estate experience and problem-solving skills.

Finally, the article reminds readers to assess how the conversation with the agent feels. Responsiveness, transparency, and professionalism matter just as much as credentials. A strong Summerville real estate agent should not only answer questions but also help clients feel confident and informed at every step.

Questions to Ask When Choosing a Real Estate Agent in Summerville features insights from Jana Bantz, Lisa Maynor, and Angela Rinald, Real Estate Experts of Charleston, SC, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation