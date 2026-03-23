In HelloNation, Real Estate Experts Karen J. Lappas and Bruce Mather DeVoe Outline Key Factors Driving the Pawleys Island Market

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article examines inventory levels, interest rates, and seasonal trends that influence the Pawleys Island real estate market.

How competitive is the Pawleys Island, SC, real estate market for buyers and sellers today? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Real Estate Experts Karen J. Lappas and Bruce Mather DeVoe of The Lappas DeVoe Team at The Litchfield Company | Christie's International Real Estate.

Karen J. Lappas & Bruce Mather DeVoe - The Lappas DeVoe Team at The Litchfield Company | Christie's International Real Estate

The HelloNation article explains that the Pawleys Island real estate market is influenced by several factors, including seasonality, inventory levels, and changing interest rates. Coastal real estate areas often see higher demand during the spring and summer months, when vacation property buyers and second home shoppers become more active. Understanding how these factors interact helps buyers and sellers approach the market with clearer expectations.

One major factor influencing competition is inventory levels. The article notes that when inventory levels are low in Georgetown County, the Pawleys Island real estate market often becomes a competitive market. In these conditions, well priced homes may receive multiple offers within days of being listed. Buyers entering a competitive market should be prepared with financing approval and an understanding of local recent sales to develop strong offers.

For buyers, preparation is essential in the Pawleys Island real estate market. The article explains that buyers who review recent sales and track inventory levels can better understand pricing trends and competition. Strong financing, pre approvals, and quick decision making often play an important role when buyers are competing for homes in desirable coastal real estate areas.

Sellers can benefit from these conditions when inventory levels remain limited. In a competitive market, sellers may see homes sell faster and receive stronger offers, particularly for properties that are well maintained or located near the coastline. The article explains that sellers who understand recent sales data and buyer demand can develop more effective listing strategies.

Interest rates also influence activity in the Pawleys Island real estate market. Lower interest rates tend to increase buyer purchasing power, which can increase competition and make the market more competitive. When interest rates rise, buyer demand may slow slightly, potentially creating more negotiating opportunities for buyers.

Seasonal patterns are another factor that shapes coastal real estate markets. Spring and summer often bring increased activity in Pawleys Island as vacation home buyers enter the market. During fall and winter, the pace of the real estate market may slow somewhat, which can influence pricing strategies and negotiation dynamics for buyers and sellers.

The article also emphasizes the importance of reviewing recent sales when evaluating a competitive market. Examining recent sales data, including price trends and days on market, provides useful insight into how aggressively buyers and sellers should approach negotiations. These comparisons help buyers develop competitive offers while helping sellers determine appropriate listing prices.

The Pawleys Island real estate market reflects a combination of seasonal demand, inventory levels, interest rates, and local sales activity. Buyers who prepare strategically and sellers who understand local trends are often better positioned to navigate a competitive market and make informed real estate decisions.

How Competitive Is the Pawleys Island Real Estate Market? features insights from Karen J. Lappas and Bruce Mather DeVoe, Real Estate Experts of Georgetown County, SC, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation