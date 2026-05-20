In HelloNation, Real Estate Experts Kim Vink and Glenna Achatz Explain What Happens After You Are Under Contract

The article outlines key steps buyers must complete to move from contract to closing and avoid delays in the home purchase process.

GREAT BEND, Kan. , May 20, 2026 What happens after your offer on a home is accepted? A new HelloNation article featuring Coldwell Banker Sell Real Estate experts Kim Vink and Glenna Achatz outlines what buyers need to know after they go under contract on a home. The article walks readers through what happens behind the scenes, what documents are needed, and how to keep the closing process on track.

Kim Vink, Megan Wells, Dennis Neeland, Realtors Speed Speed

The article makes clear that being under contract is just the beginning of a complex process. One of the first items buyers must handle is submitting earnest money—a deposit that shows a buyer's commitment to the purchase and is usually held by a title company. The timing and amount are specified in the contract, and the article emphasizes that submitting this deposit promptly is essential to avoid delays.

Next, the article explains the role of the home inspection. An inspection helps identify the property's condition and can reveal issues that may lead to renegotiations or repair requests. Vink and Achatz emphasize that this is a crucial step in understanding what you're buying, and they explain how buyers can use the inspection report to discuss concerns with the seller before moving forward.

At the same time, buyers must stay engaged with their lender. The article explains how the lender's underwriting team collects and reviews loan documents, noting that even for buyers who were pre-approved, additional paperwork—such as bank statements or recent pay stubs—is often needed. The article encourages buyers to respond quickly to requests to keep the closing process moving.

A key moment in this phase is the home appraisal. The article describes how the lender orders an appraisal to confirm that the home's value supports the agreed-upon purchase price. If the appraisal matches or exceeds the price, the transaction proceeds, but if the value comes in low, the article outlines options such as renegotiating the price or adjusting the loan terms. This is another area where expert guidance from your agent is critical.

The article also highlights how the title company works in the background, confirming legal ownership and checking for any existing claims or liens on the property. The article makes it clear that a clear title is required for the home to officially transfer to the new owner and explains how title insurance helps protect both the buyer and the lender.

Throughout these steps, the article underscores the importance of communication. Whether it's responding to the lender, scheduling inspections, or coordinating with the title company, staying organized helps buyers avoid unnecessary stress and ensures the closing process moves smoothly through teamwork between the buyer, agent, lender, and title professionals.

Finally, the article walks through the final steps: resolving inspection issues, completing the appraisal, and receiving loan approval. Once these pieces are in place, the closing process can be finalized, with paperwork signed, funds transferred, and ownership officially changing hands.

"What Happens After You're Under Contract? Real Estate Experts Kim Vink and Glenna Achatz of Great Bend Explain the Next Steps" features insights from Kim Vink and Glenna Achatz, real estate experts from Great Bend, KS, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation