In HelloNation, Real Estate Experts Kim Vink and Glenna Achatz Explain What Homebuyers Get Wrong About Mortgage Pre-Approvals

The article clarifies common misconceptions about mortgage pre-approvals and explains how financial changes can impact loan approval before closing.

GREAT BEND, Kan., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Do most homebuyers truly understand what a mortgage pre-approval means? A HelloNation article provides key insights from Great Bend real estate experts Kim Vink and Glenna Achatz of Coldwell Banker Sell Real Estate that clarify a common source of confusion in the home-buying process. The article explains that a pre-approval is not a final loan approval and outlines the financial risks buyers take when they assume otherwise. A HelloNation article offers clear advice on what buyers need to know to stay on track from offer to closing.

The article emphasizes that a mortgage pre-approval is an early snapshot of a buyer's financial picture, based on current income, credit score, and available assets. It does not represent a lender's final commitment to fund a loan. This misunderstanding can disrupt the home-buying process, especially when buyers make financial changes without understanding how it impacts their application.

Real estate professionals regularly see this confusion. As the article explains, the key difference between a mortgage pre-approval and being clear to close is often missed. A clear-to-close is issued only after the lender completes full verification, including employment checks, a property appraisal, and confirmation that no financial changes have occurred. Until that final stage, the loan approval is still conditional.

The article highlights ways buyers can unintentionally jeopardize their position after receiving a mortgage pre-approval. Actions like switching jobs, financing a new car, or opening a new credit card may seem harmless, but can alter debt-to-income ratios or raise red flags with lenders. These decisions can delay the loan approval or even cause the transaction to fall apart.

For homebuyers in markets like Great Bend, staying financially consistent throughout the home-buying process is essential. According to the article, lenders often monitor employment and credit activity right up until closing. The assumption that pre-approval guarantees funding has led many buyers to make costly missteps.

The HelloNation article urges homebuyers to maintain open communication with their lender. Asking questions before making financial changes helps prevent surprises and delays. The article points out that many buyers don't realize lenders expect their financial situation to remain unchanged from the time of mortgage pre-approval until the clear-to-close stage.

By highlighting the difference between a mortgage pre-approval and full loan approval, the article helps buyers set realistic expectations. It explains how even minor financial shifts can lead to additional documentation requests or a reevaluation of the loan file. Real estate experts Kim Vink and Glenna Achatz emphasize that knowledge and preparation are the best ways to ensure a smooth path to homeownership.

The article concludes that understanding the limits of pre-approval provides homebuyers with a clearer roadmap through the home-buying process. When buyers work closely with experienced real estate professionals and maintain steady finances, they are more likely to reach the clear-to-close milestone without setbacks.

"What Most People Get Wrong About Pre-Approvals" features insights from Kim Vink and Glenna Achatz, real estate experts of Great Bend, KS, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation