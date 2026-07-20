In HelloNation, Remodeling Expert Brian Ward Explains Aging in Place Remodeling Strategies

The article highlights design updates that improve safety, accessibility, and long-term comfort for homeowners planning to remain in place.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does it take to make a home ready for aging in place in Winston-Salem? A HelloNation article provides the answer, featuring insights from remodeling expert Brian Ward of Ward Construction & Remodeling in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The article focuses on practical design strategies that help homeowners remain safe and comfortable in their homes over time.

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The HelloNation article explains that aging-in-place remodeling often begins with layout adjustments that improve mobility. Many homes include narrow doorways and tight hallways that can become difficult to navigate. The article describes how widening these areas and improving flow between rooms can support long-term accessibility without requiring a full redesign.

Bathrooms are a primary focus of aging-in-place updates. The article notes that traditional tubs and compact showers can present safety risks. Features such as curbless showers, slip-resistant flooring, and properly placed grab bars can significantly reduce hazards. These updates are designed to integrate with existing styles while improving usability.

The kitchen is another important area addressed in the article. Adjustments such as lower countertops, pull-out storage, and enhanced lighting can make everyday tasks easier. The article explains that these updates not only improve accessibility but also support a more functional and efficient space as needs change.

Planning ahead is emphasized throughout the article. Beginning the remodeling process before urgent needs arise allows homeowners to make thoughtful decisions and spread out costs. The article explains that early planning helps ensure each improvement aligns with future updates, creating a cohesive, adaptable living environment.

The HelloNation article also highlights the importance of reducing fall risks throughout the home. Flooring transitions, raised thresholds, and uneven surfaces can create hazards over time. By using smoother transitions and low-profile materials, homeowners can enhance safety while preserving their homes' character.

Lighting is another key consideration. The article describes how improved, better-placed lighting can enhance visibility in critical areas such as stairways, hallways, and bathrooms. Motion-activated lighting is also noted as a practical addition that enhances safety without requiring major changes.

Exterior access is part of a comprehensive aging-in-place strategy. Entryways, walkways, and outdoor surfaces can impact how easily residents move in and out of the home. The article explains that adding handrails, improving drainage, and leveling pathways can make a meaningful difference in accessibility.

The article concludes that aging-in-place remodeling does not require a complete transformation of a home. Instead, it focuses on making targeted improvements that support changing needs over time. Insights from remodeling experts at Ward Construction & Remodeling show how thoughtful planning and design can help homeowners remain independent and comfortable in familiar surroundings.

Is Your Winston-Salem Home Ready for Aging in Place? Smart Remodeling Tips features insights from Brian Ward, Remodeling Expert of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, of Ward Construction & Remodeling, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation