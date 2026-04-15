In HelloNation, Residential & Commercial Cleaning Expert Nancy Kennedy Details What Happens During Post-Construction Cleaning

HANOVER, N.H., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What actually happens after the builders leave but before a space is ready to use? A HelloNation article featuring Residential & Commercial Cleaning Expert Nancy Kennedy of Right Way Cleaning LLC, answers that question by outlining the detailed process and purpose of post-construction cleaning. The article explains why this essential step is far more involved than standard cleanup and how it transforms a newly built or renovated property into a safe, clean, and functional space.

Nancy Kennedy - Owner, Right Way Cleaning LLC

According to the article, post-construction cleaning in the Upper Valley of VT and NH begins with one of the most critical tasks: dust removal. Construction projects generate large volumes of fine dust that settle on every surface, including walls, light fixtures, baseboards, and vents. The article emphasizes that thorough dust removal isn't just about appearance; it also improves air quality and helps prevent health issues for those who will occupy the space.

Another key component of post-construction cleaning is cleaning HVAC vents and systems. The article notes that during construction, dust and debris often enter ductwork, which can then circulate throughout the building. By vacuuming out vents and wiping down air registers, cleaning professionals help ensure a healthier indoor environment. This step is particularly important in properties where seasonal heating and cooling make efficient air systems a necessity.

The article dedicates significant attention to floor cleaning as well. Whether the surface is tile, wood, carpet, or concrete, construction dust and adhesive residues can compromise the finish or even cause long-term damage if left untreated. The article explains that simple sweeping and mopping are not enough. Instead, targeted floor cleaning techniques are used to remove embedded debris and restore the flooring to its intended condition.

Restrooms and kitchens are also given special care during post-construction cleaning. As the article points out, newly installed plumbing fixtures, counters, and appliances often have dust, adhesive, or construction debris left behind. These areas are cleaned thoroughly to ensure they are not only sanitary but also visually ready for use. In homes and commercial properties, this attention to detail contributes to a sense of readiness and comfort.

Cleaning windows is another major focus described in the article. Post-construction often leaves glass covered in dust, paint, and fingerprints, and this can detract from the overall presentation of a property. The article explains that cleaning windows inside and out, along with wiping frames and polishing the glass, improves natural light and enhances the finished look of the space. For properties in the Upper Valley of VT and NH, where natural light is valued year-round, this step is particularly impactful.

The article also highlights smaller but equally important details such as removing stickers from new appliances, wiping down cabinetry, and polishing light fixtures. These tasks complete the visual and functional transformation of a building. Skipping these steps can leave even a newly finished property feeling incomplete or neglected.

In addition to immediate appearance, the article notes that post-construction cleaning helps protect long-term property value. Removing abrasive dust and residue prevents wear on surfaces, especially floors and fixtures. For commercial settings in the Upper Valley of VT and NH, this also ensures the building is in compliance with health and safety regulations before occupancy begins.

What Does Post-Construction Cleaning Include in the Upper Valley of VT and NH? features insights from Nancy Kennedy, Residential & Commercial Cleaning Expert serving Hanover, NH, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation