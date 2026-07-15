In HelloNation, Residential & Commercial Cleaning Expert Nancy Kennedy Discusses How Often a Commercial Building Should Be Cleaned

HANOVER, N.H., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How often should a commercial space really be cleaned to stay safe, professional, and welcoming? A HelloNation article featuring Residential & Commercial Cleaning Expert Nancy Kennedy of Right Way Cleaning LLC, addresses this common question by explaining how cleaning frequency depends on usage, foot traffic, and the function of each area within a building. The article focuses on helping property owners and managers understand how a structured approach to commercial building cleaning supports both health and appearance.

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The article explains that commercial building cleaning is most effective when guided by a thoughtful cleaning schedule. In the Upper Valley of VT and NH, buildings with steady employee and visitor traffic require more frequent attention than low-use spaces. The article emphasizes that high-traffic areas such as entryways, restrooms, and common areas often need daily cleaning to prevent dirt buildup, reduce safety risks, and maintain hygiene standards.

Restrooms are highlighted as one of the most critical spaces for daily cleaning. The article notes that consistent restroom maintenance helps prevent odors, limits the spread of germs, and protects the overall impression of a business. In commercial settings, skipping daily cleaning in restrooms can quickly lead to unsanitary conditions that affect both employees and visitors.

The article also points to entryways and lobbies as high-traffic areas that benefit from daily cleaning. Dirt, moisture, and debris are constantly tracked inside, especially during seasonal weather changes common in the Upper Valley of VT and NH. Regular attention to these spaces improves safety and reinforces a professional appearance, which the article identifies as an important factor for client-facing businesses.

For offices, conference rooms, and workspaces, the article recommends a different approach. While these areas may not require daily cleaning for every task, weekly cleaning is often sufficient to maintain cleanliness and productivity. Dusting surfaces, vacuuming floors, and sanitizing shared equipment on a weekly cleaning cycle helps balance efficiency with health needs.

Floor care is another focus of the article. It explains that cleaning frequency should match both material type and usage. Hallways and staircases may need daily or near-daily attention, while less-used spaces can follow a weekly cleaning routine. This approach to commercial building cleaning not only improves appearance but also helps extend the life of flooring materials.

Windows, glass partitions, and high surfaces are addressed separately in the article. These areas generally require less frequent cleaning, often on a monthly or quarterly basis. The article notes that scheduling these tasks as part of a broader cleaning schedule helps prevent buildup and keeps the entire building looking well maintained without unnecessary effort.

The article also discusses the importance of deep cleaning. Periodic deep cleaning targets areas and surfaces that daily cleaning and weekly cleaning may not fully address. This process helps remove accumulated dust and grime over time, supporting long-term maintenance and reducing future repair or replacement costs.

Specialized spaces such as kitchens, cafeterias, or medical areas are identified as needing customized plans. The article explains that these environments often require stricter daily cleaning protocols due to health regulations. Tailoring the cleaning schedule to the function of each space ensures compliance and protects occupants.

The article concludes that commercial building cleaning works best when it balances consistency with flexibility. By evaluating how spaces are used and adjusting cleaning frequency accordingly, businesses in the Upper Valley of VT and NH can maintain clean, safe, and professional environments without over-cleaning or under-maintaining key areas.

How Often Should a Commercial Building Be Cleaned? features insights from Nancy Kennedy, Residential & Commercial Cleaning Expert serving Hanover, NH, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation