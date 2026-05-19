CHARLESTON, S.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When is the right time to fertilize warm-season grass for the best results? In a HelloNation article, Scott Jungles of Good Natured Gardening explains that turf care is about more than mowing and watering. The key is understanding feeding turf through proper fertilization timing and using the right products, which can mean the difference between a patchy lawn and a consistently healthy lawn.

Scott Jungles - Owner, Good Natured Gardening Speed Speed

For warm-season grasses, the most effective fertilization periods are late spring and mid-to-late summer, when growth is at its peak. Applying a slow-release fertilizer during these windows provides steady nutrition, strengthens roots, and sustains vigor during heat and humidity. By aligning turf care with natural growth cycles, homeowners ensure their efforts lead to stronger, greener lawns instead of wasted product or stressed grass.

Applying fertilizer too early in the spring or too late in the fall can backfire. Fertilizing before grass comes out of dormancy means nutrients may not be absorbed, while late applications can trigger growth that cannot survive cooler temperatures. Jungles notes that smart fertilization timing is the foundation of feeding turf effectively, helping lawns maintain resilience while avoiding common mistakes.

Watering is another important piece of turf care. After spreading fertilizer, watering lightly but deeply allows nutrients to soak into the root zone where they are most useful. Shallow watering risks leaving product on the surface, while overwatering may wash it away. A steady soak helps ensure that a slow-release fertilizer performs as intended and supports overall lawn health.

Visual monitoring provides further guidance. A healthy lawn shows a uniform, deep green color, while pale or yellow patches may indicate nutrient imbalance or poor fertilization timing. In these cases, a soil test is one of the most reliable tools. By identifying nutrient levels and soil pH, a soil test helps homeowners adjust their feeding turf plan with precision. Without testing, they may continue adding fertilizer that doesn't solve the real problem.

Choosing the correct type of fertilizer is equally important. While quick-release options provide a fast burst of growth, they often weaken turf over time and increase the risk of burning. A slow-release fertilizer, by contrast, delivers nutrients gradually, promoting steady growth and stronger roots. This choice not only helps maintain a healthy lawn but also reduces the frequency of applications, making turf care more efficient.

Seasonal adjustments are also valuable. Many homeowners apply a first round of feeding turf in late spring once the lawn has fully greened, followed by a second application in midsummer to maintain density and color. In some cases, a light early fall feeding may be appropriate, especially if the lawn has endured heavy use or summer stress. Matching the schedule to both the grass type and seasonal conditions ensures a balanced, healthy lawn.

Even with a solid routine, observation is key. A soil test every few years, combined with consistent visual checks of color and thickness, allows homeowners to refine their program as conditions change. Weather patterns, rainfall, and soil composition can all affect results. By staying flexible and basing decisions on fertilization timing, slow-release fertilizer use, and soil test results, lawns can remain strong year after year.

Jungles emphasizes that lasting turf health depends on three core principles: selecting the right product, applying it at the right time, and paying consistent attention to results. With proper turf care practices, thoughtful feeding turf schedules, slow-release fertilizer, and soil test monitoring, homeowners can achieve a healthy lawn that looks green and lush while standing up to heat, drought, and seasonal challenges.

The full article, Turf Care: Feeding Right & Timing, is available in HelloNation, where Scott Jungles, Residential Landscape Maintenance Expert of Charleston, SC, explains how fertilization timing, slow-release fertilizer, and soil test results combine to create stronger roots, greener blades, and long-term lawn resilience.

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