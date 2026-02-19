In HelloNation, Residential Landscape Maintenance Expert Scott Jungles Offers Advice on Pruning for Health and Appearance

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners keep their landscapes both healthy and attractive year after year? In HelloNation , Scott Jungles of Good Natured Gardening shares that pruning is one of the most effective ways to improve plant health while also enhancing the look of a garden. Far more than simply trimming for neatness, proper pruning supports long-term vigor, reduces pest problems, and improves the natural balance of trees and shrubs.

The first step in successful pruning is using the right tools. Sharp, clean pruners make smooth cuts that heal quickly, while dull blades tear plant tissue and slow recovery. By cutting just above a bud or at the point where a branch meets the trunk, gardeners encourage new growth without leaving stubs. Jungles explains that maintaining clean, sharp tools not only improves the outcome of pruning but also reduces stress on plants and contributes directly to plant health.

Equally important is knowing what to remove. Dead branches should be cut away immediately because they harbor insects and fungi that can spread disease. Crossing branches that rub against each other create wounds, while damaged branches caused by storms or equipment weaken plants if left unattended. Removing dead branches, damaged branches, and crossing branches helps open the canopy, allowing sunlight and airflow to reach the interior. This process both strengthens plant health and makes trees and shrubs more visually appealing.

Jungles also emphasizes the importance of stepping back during the pruning process. When focusing on individual cuts, it is easy to lose perspective on overall shape. By pausing regularly to view the plant from different angles, gardeners can maintain its natural form. The goal of pruning is not to force rigid outlines but to support balanced, healthy growth. This thoughtful approach improves appearance without compromising vitality.

Disease prevention is another key benefit of pruning. When working with a plant that may be infected, disinfecting tools between cuts is critical. A quick dip in rubbing alcohol or a diluted bleach solution helps stop the spread of fungal spores and other pathogens. Contaminated pruners can easily transfer disease from one branch to another, or from plant to plant. Taking the time to sanitize tools ensures that pruning promotes plant health instead of putting the entire garden at risk.

Timing also plays a major role in pruning success. While light trimming can be done at almost any time of year, major pruning is best scheduled around growth cycles. Many deciduous trees respond best to late-winter or early-spring cuts, while flowering shrubs should typically be pruned after blooming so their buds for the following year are not removed. Understanding these seasonal rhythms helps ensure pruning supports growth rather than disrupting it.

Pruning also plays a preventative role against pests. Thick, crowded canopies create shade and shelter for insects and rodents, while thinning out growth makes the environment less attractive to them. At the same time, plants that are regularly pruned experience less stress, making them more resilient if an infestation does occur. By combining structure with health, pruning supports stronger plants and reduces future maintenance challenges.

The benefits extend beyond plant health to the overall appearance of a property. Well-pruned trees and shrubs frame a home, guide the eye through the landscape, and create a sense of balance. Neglected or poorly pruned plants, on the other hand, can make a yard feel cluttered or unkempt. Regular pruning provides both function and beauty, keeping the garden vibrant and welcoming.

Ultimately, Jungles explains that pruning is about striking the right balance. Using sharp tools, removing dead branches, damaged branches, and crossing branches, stepping back to maintain natural shape, and practicing disease prevention all help plants thrive. These straightforward practices not only strengthen plant health but also create landscapes that are healthier, more attractive, and more resilient over time.

The full article, Pruning for Health & Appearance , is available in HelloNation, where Scott Jungles, Residential Landscape Maintenance Expert of Charleston, SC, offers step-by-step advice on tool care, removing the right material, disease prevention, and timing techniques to support both plant health and garden appearance.

