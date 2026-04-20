In HelloNation, Residential Plumbing Expert Tim Martin Debunks the Myth About Hourly Rates in HelloNation

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Do plumbers who charge hourly rates always cost more? In HelloNation, Tim Martin of Jimmy's Plumbing in Greensboro addresses this common belief and explains why it is not always true. His article highlights the differences between flat-rate and hourly pricing, showing that in many cases, hourly billing can actually save homeowners money.

Tim Martin, Vice President of Jimmy's Plumbing Speed Speed

Martin explains that the myth comes from a simple fear: if a job takes longer than expected, the hourly bill will climb. Many homeowners assume that flat-rate pricing protects them from surprises, since they receive a set cost upfront. However, flat-rate pricing often includes extra time buffers for potential delays. That means a homeowner may be paying for hours of work that never happen.

When structured fairly, Martin says, hourly billing can be both transparent and cost-effective. Some plumbers bill in quarter-hour increments instead of rounding up to a full hour. With this model, a repair that takes 30 or 45 minutes is billed only for that time, not for a full hour or more. For efficient plumbers who come prepared with the right tools and parts, this approach often results in a lower final bill than a flat-rate padded with guesswork.

Preparation, Martin notes, is a key factor in cost. A skilled plumber who works efficiently under an hourly model rewards the homeowner directly. Flat-rate pricing, on the other hand, creates little incentive for speed. Whether the repair takes 20 minutes or two hours, the cost remains the same. In effect, homeowners often pay for the safety margin built into the flat rate, even when it is not needed.

Still, Martin acknowledges that flat-rate pricing has advantages in certain situations. Large or complex projects, such as sewer line replacements or water heater installations, carry more uncertainty. In those cases, a flat rate provides peace of mind by locking in the cost, even if complications arise. Homeowners should weigh the nature of the repair when deciding which pricing model is more suitable.

Martin advises that routine service calls, such as clogged drains, faucet repairs, or small valve replacements, are often less expensive under an hourly system. Larger projects with unpredictable factors may be safer with a flat rate. He emphasizes that the key is not assuming one system is always better, but instead matching the billing method to the specific job.

For homeowners, the most important step is asking questions before work begins. Martin recommends confirming whether the plumber charges hourly or flat rate, whether smaller billing increments are used, and whether additional service or trip fees apply. Clear communication about costs ensures there are no surprises and helps homeowners choose the pricing structure that best fits their situation.

Martin concludes that the myth about hourly plumbers always costing more is exactly that—a myth. Efficiency, preparation, and billing practices make a far bigger impact on the final bill than whether the plumber uses an hourly or flat-rate model. By understanding the differences, homeowners are better equipped to make informed decisions and avoid unnecessary expenses on plumbing work.

His full perspective can be read in the HelloNation article, Plumbing Prices: The Myth About Hourly Rates. There, Martin outlines how hourly and flat-rate systems compare and offers advice on when each approach makes the most sense.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation