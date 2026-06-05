In HelloNation, Residential Real Estate Expert Dennisha Denney Breaks Down the Real Cost of Buying a Home in North Texas

GREENVILLE, Texas, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What costs do first-time homebuyers often overlook when entering the North Texas market? A HelloNation article featuring Dennisha Denney, Broker Associate of the RE/MAX Four Corners 3D Real Estate Team in Greenville, TX, answers this question by breaking down the true financial picture of home buying. The feature explains that while most first-time homebuyers plan for the down payment, many do not anticipate the full list of expenses that shape their homebuying budget. These additional costs appear throughout the process and often influence negotiations, approvals, and the final decision to move forward.

Dennisha Denney - Broker Associate, RE/MAX Four Corners 3D Real Estate Team Speed Speed

In the article, Dennisha Denney explains that inspection fees are often the first surprise for first-time homebuyers. A general inspection offers a broad view of a property, but many North Texas homes require more than just the standard review. Older houses or rural properties may need septic inspections, foundation evaluations, or structural assessments. Each additional review increases overall inspection fees, and many buyers do not expect the layered approach required to understand a home's condition fully.

The HelloNation feature highlights that the appraisal is another cost that can disrupt early expectations. An appraisal determines whether the home's value supports the price agreed upon in the contract. First-time homebuyers must cover the appraisal fee, and if the appraisal comes in low, they may face new negotiations or increased out-of-pocket expenses. Dennisha Denney notes that this situation appears more often in fast-moving areas where values vary widely from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Title insurance and escrow fees add to the financial load later in the process. Title insurance protects buyers from ownership claims that may arise in the future, and escrow fees help manage the safe transfer of funds. These charges often appear when buyers are already tracking several expenses, which makes them feel unexpected. For first-time homebuyers who focus only on the down payment, these additional steps can shift the homebuying budget more than anticipated.

Repair expenses are another major factor that many buyers underestimate. Even well-maintained homes in North Texas reveal issues during inspection. HVAC updates, roof repairs, plumbing adjustments, or electrical corrections may show up in the report. Some repair expenses are minor, but others affect home safety and long-term reliability. In competitive markets, buyers may need to accept more repair expenses themselves rather than relying on sellers. This possibility should be included in every homebuying budget to avoid stress later in the process.

Optional but common expenses also influence the total cost of home buying. A property survey may be needed for unclear boundaries or if an existing survey does not exist. A home warranty provides comfort but adds another charge at closing. Buyers also face moving costs, utility deposits, and new household purchases once they prepare to take possession. These practical expenses rarely appear in early budgeting, yet they shape the full financial journey for first-time homebuyers.

Long-term ownership costs expand the picture even more. Property taxes in North Texas continue to shift as communities grow, and insurance rates vary based on age, size, and regional weather risks. Many first-time homebuyers plan only for the mortgage payment, overlooking how taxes and insurance affect escrow fees and monthly affordability. Including these factors in the homebuying budget helps buyers understand what they can sustain long after closing.

Monthly utilities and routine maintenance also play a role in the true cost of home buying. Heating and cooling expenses vary across the region due to seasonal weather patterns. Routine tasks such as HVAC servicing, filter changes, lawn care, and minor repairs influence the yearly budget. When first-time homebuyers account for these needs early, they avoid financial surprises after settling into their new home.

According to the article, the home buying process becomes clearer when buyers prepare for every stage of spending, not just the initial down payment. A full homebuying budget that includes inspection fees, appraisal costs, title insurance, escrow fees, repair expenses, optional services, and long-term bills creates a realistic financial plan. Buyers who outline these expenses early tend to feel more confident, secure, and prepared throughout the contract period.

The HelloNation article concludes that understanding the real cost of buying a home helps first-time homebuyers navigate the North Texas market with fewer surprises. Because market conditions vary by neighborhood and price point, preparation creates a smoother experience. When the homebuying budget covers expected and unexpected costs, buyers move through negotiations and closing with clarity and better decision-making.

The article, The Real Cost of Buying a Home in North Texas: What Most First-Time Buyers Don't Expect, features insights from Dennisha Denney, Residential Real Estate Expert of Greenville, TX, in HelloNation.

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