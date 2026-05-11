In HelloNation, Residential Real Estate Expert Randy Voller Advises How to Choose Land for Real Estate Investment

PITTSBORO, N.C., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines how zoning, infrastructure, and market conditions influence long-term land investment value and development potential.

How should investors evaluate land before making a real estate purchase? HelloNation has published an article that answers this question by examining the factors that shape successful land investment decisions, featuring insights from Residential Real Estate Expert Randy Voller of VRC, Ltd. in Pittsboro, North Carolina.

Randy Voller - President & Broker in Charge - VRC Ltd Speed Speed

According to Voller, understanding zoning rules is the essential first step when selecting investment properties. Zoning dictates potential uses, whether residential, commercial, or mixed-use, and significantly influences the property's development potential and ultimate profitability. Voller advises investors to carefully evaluate zoning, including overlay districts and conditional-use restrictions, to ensure alignment with investment objectives.

Infrastructure availability is another vital consideration detailed by Voller. Land with existing utilities such as water, sewer, electricity, and accessible roads significantly increases value due to lower development costs. Conversely, parcels lacking infrastructure often require substantial additional investment. Voller also highlights terrain considerations, such as steep slopes or flood-prone areas, which can complicate construction and raise expenses.

Market trends play a crucial role in real estate investment success. Voller recommends analyzing local population growth, employment opportunities, and development trends to identify areas with strong appreciation potential. Additionally, he suggests conducting thorough due diligence, including environmental assessments and discussions with local planning departments, to uncover factors that might impact future value. Finally, Voller stresses that a comprehensive financial analysis, factoring in acquisition costs, development expenses, permitting timelines, and expected returns, is essential to successful real estate investing.

Selecting Land for Real Estate Investment features insights from Randy Voller, Residential Real Estate Expert of Pittsboro, North Carolina, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation