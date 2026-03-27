In HelloNation, Retirement Planning Expert Katy Ridge of Greenville, TX, Offers Guidance on Medicare Coverage at 65

GREENVILLE, Texas, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should you understand about Medicare when you're approaching your 65th birthday? A HelloNation article featuring Katy Ridge of Cornerstone Insurance in Greenville, TX, outlines key steps and timelines to help individuals navigate Medicare enrollment with confidence.

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The article explains that turning 65 marks the start of an important enrollment window for Medicare. This seven-month period includes the three months before your 65th birthday, your birthday month, and the three months after. Enrolling during this time helps you avoid penalties and ensures your coverage begins when needed. Missing this window can lead to permanent increases in monthly premiums, which is why early planning is emphasized throughout the article.

Understanding the different parts of Medicare is critical when making informed decisions. The article breaks down the key components: Part A covers hospital-related care and is often premium-free based on work history. Part B includes doctor visits, outpatient care, and preventive services. Both are part of Original Medicare and serve as the foundation of most coverage.

For those seeking more bundled coverage, the article introduces Part C, also known as Medicare Advantage. Offered by private insurers, these plans often combine Part A and Part B, and may include added benefits like dental, vision, or prescription drugs. While these plans offer simplicity, the article recommends comparing features and costs to ensure they match your needs.

Prescription drug coverage is handled through Part D, which is also available via private insurers. Enrolling in Part D on time is vital to avoid penalties, especially if you take medications regularly. The article encourages readers to assess their prescriptions and compare plans to balance cost and convenience.

Supplemental coverage is another option to consider. The article describes how Medigap plans help cover out-of-pocket expenses that Original Medicare doesn't, such as deductibles and copayments. Katy Ridge highlights that the best time to enroll in Medigap is during the initial enrollment period after turning 65, when you're guaranteed acceptance regardless of health history.

The article also points out that not everyone needs to enroll in Medicare immediately at 65. Those with employer-sponsored coverage, veteran benefits, or retiree plans may be able to delay enrollment without penalty. However, it stresses the importance of understanding how your current insurance coordinates with Medicare before making any decisions.

Preparation is key to smooth Medicare enrollment. The article suggests gathering necessary documents, such as Social Security and employment records, and using online tools to compare plans. Resources like Medicare.gov and the Social Security Administration are mentioned as helpful starting points for navigating plan options and costs.

Timing matters, and the article concludes by emphasizing that enrolling at the right moment helps avoid coverage gaps and unnecessary fees. Reviewing plan types, understanding how each part of Medicare works, and evaluating supplemental insurance options gives individuals greater control over their healthcare decisions as they enter this new phase of life.

What You Need to Know About Medicare When Turning 65 features insights from Katy Ridge, Retirement Planning Expert of Greenville, TX, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation