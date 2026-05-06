In HelloNation, Roofing Expert Amy Johnson Explains Attic Airflow and Roof Longevity in Michigan's Climate

The Article Details How Attic Ventilation Affects Roof Lifespan and Protects Michigan Homes From Moisture and Heat Damage.

WYOMING, Mich., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What role does attic ventilation play in how long a Michigan roof actually lasts? HelloNation has published an article that addresses this question with practical information drawn from the insights of Amy Johnson, a roofing expert with Avalon Platinum Roofing in Wyoming, Michigan.

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The HelloNation article explains that attic ventilation refers to the system of intake and exhaust vents that allow air to move through the attic space. Most roofing systems use soffit vents at the lower edge of the roof for air intake and ridge vents or box vents near the peak for exhaust. When this system functions correctly, outside air enters at the bottom, travels through the attic, and exits at the top, protecting roofing materials year-round.

Summer heat is one of the most damaging forces on an under-ventilated roof. The article notes that an attic without proper ventilation can reach temperatures well above 140 degrees Fahrenheit during warm months. That level of heat slowly degrades asphalt shingles from underneath, causing them to crack, curl, and shed granules far sooner than expected. The article explains that balanced attic ventilation, with equal intake and exhaust airflow, helps protect roofing materials in both summer heat and winter cold.

Winter brings a separate but equally serious problem. The HelloNation article explains that warm air from inside the home rises and collects in the attic, where it contacts the cold underside of the roof deck and causes moisture to condense on the wood. Over time, this moisture causes roof decking to warp, soften, and weaken. Attic insulation can also become saturated, reducing its ability to regulate heat loss and compounding the damage.

Ice dams are another ventilation-related problem the article addresses in detail. When heat escapes through a poorly ventilated attic, it warms the roof surface and melts accumulated snow. That meltwater runs toward the cold eaves, where it refreezes into a thick ridge of ice. As the ice builds up, water backs up beneath the shingles and can seep into the structure of the home, affecting ceilings, walls, insulation, and interior finishes. The roofing expert's insights highlight that proper attic ventilation helps maintain a more uniform roof surface temperature, which significantly reduces the risk of ice dam formation in West Michigan's fluctuating winter conditions.

The article also addresses a common misconception about insulation. Adding insulation without addressing ventilation can actually trap humid air in the attic with nowhere to go, worsening moisture buildup over time. The article makes clear that insulation and ventilation work best together, not as substitutes for each other.

The HelloNation article notes that most asphalt shingle manufacturers include ventilation standards in their warranty requirements. If a roof is found to have inadequate attic ventilation at the time of a warranty claim, the manufacturer may decline coverage entirely, making proper airflow a financial consideration as well as a performance issue. A widely accepted standard calls for one square foot of net free ventilation area for every 150 square feet of attic space, a threshold a qualified contractor can assess during a routine inspection.

The roofing expert's insights make clear that correcting ventilation problems often does not require a full roof replacement. In many cases, adding or upgrading vents can resolve the issue at a fraction of the cost of new roofing. However, if poor attic ventilation has gone unaddressed for years, some roof decking or insulation may already require replacement alongside any vent upgrades.

Attic Airflow and Roof Longevity in Michigan's Climate features insights from Amy Johnson, Roofing Expert of Wyoming, Michigan, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation