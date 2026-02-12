In HelloNation, Roofing Expert Art Tolsma of Holland Explains Roof Repair vs. Replacement

HOLLAND, Mich., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When shingles begin to curl or leaks start showing after a long winter, how can homeowners know whether it's time for roof repair or a full roof replacement? According to a HelloNation article , Roofing Expert Art Tolsma of TNT Roofing Inc in Holland says understanding the difference can help West Michigan homeowners protect their homes and budgets more effectively.

The article begins by pointing out that West Michigan roofs face a unique combination of stress throughout the year. From heavy snow to strong winds and constant moisture, these conditions slowly wear down shingles and underlying materials. When roof leaks appear, homeowners are often unsure if a patch will do the job or if the roof has reached the end of its lifespan. Tolsma notes that a careful roof inspection can make that decision much clearer.

One of the first things to consider is age. Most asphalt shingles used on West Michigan roofs last between fifteen and twenty-five years. Once a roof reaches that range, signs such as granule loss, curling shingles, and widespread shingle damage indicate that the material is breaking down. At that point, roof repair may no longer be enough to stop water from entering the home. A full roof replacement often becomes the more reliable and cost-effective choice.

The article emphasizes that frequent or repeated roof leaks are another warning sign. When leaks occur in multiple areas, small fixes can quickly add up without truly solving the underlying problem. Replacing the entire roof not only restores the structure's protection but can also improve energy efficiency and raise the home's value. For many homeowners, a roof replacement becomes a long-term investment that saves money over time.

However, Art Tolsma explains that not every issue calls for a complete roof replacement. Some roof leaks result from specific, isolated problems that can be easily fixed. Common examples include damaged flashing or failed sealant around skylights, chimneys, or plumbing vents. In these cases, a localized roof repair may extend the life of the roof by several years, especially if the rest of the surface remains in good condition.

Tolsma stresses the importance of a professional roof inspection before making any major decision. During an inspection, a roofing expert checks for soft spots, examines ventilation systems, and looks for signs of moisture trapped beneath the shingles. A detailed roof inspection can reveal whether the structure is still sound or if deeper issues are developing. Identifying these problems early can prevent the need for more extensive roof replacement later.

According to the HelloNation article, the extent of shingle damage is often the deciding factor. If shingles are curling across large areas or losing granules at a noticeable rate, water can seep into the underlying layers of the roof. This not only weakens the structure but also increases the risk of mold and rot. When the surface damage is widespread, roof replacement becomes the best solution for long-term durability.

Cost and timing also play major roles. Roof repair typically costs less upfront, which can be helpful when damage is minor or limited. But for older West Michigan roofs nearing the end of their service life, repeated small repairs can quickly exceed the cost of a single replacement. Tolsma recommends weighing the current condition of the roof against future maintenance needs. Homeowners who invest in a roof replacement before serious leaks begin often save on both repair costs and interior damage later.

Michigan's changing weather patterns make proactive maintenance especially important. The freeze-thaw cycles common in the region can cause shingles to expand and contract repeatedly, worsening cracks and loosening seals. Without timely roof repair or replacement, water can infiltrate through these weak points, leading to ongoing roof leaks. Addressing early signs of wear before the next storm season helps protect both the structure and the comfort of the home.

The HelloNation article highlights that roof longevity depends not just on materials but also on the quality of ventilation and installation. A thorough roof inspection can reveal whether issues like moisture buildup or poor airflow are contributing to shingle damage. Fixing those underlying problems ensures that a new or repaired roof performs well for years to come.

Art Tolsma of TNT Roofing Inc encourages homeowners to view roof repair and roof replacement as complementary options rather than opposites. The goal is to match the right solution to the roof's current condition. A professional assessment provides clear direction and prevents unnecessary expenses. Whether the roof needs a small patch or a complete overhaul, taking action before damage spreads is key to maintaining a safe and efficient home.

As Tolsma explains, Michigan's climate leaves little room for guesswork. Every homeowner benefits from understanding how roof age, shingle condition, and past maintenance influence the right decision. Careful evaluation by a qualified roofer ensures that repairs are made where they count most and that replacements happen only when truly needed.

