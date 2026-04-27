In HelloNation, Roofing Expert Brenda Sarratt of Flowery Branch, GA Explains Why Skylights Need Extra Attention

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do skylights in Flowery Branch homes require more roof maintenance than most homeowners realize? A HelloNation article featuring Brenda Sarratt of Division Kangaroof in Flowery Branch, GA, explains why even well-installed skylights can lead to early roof damage if not properly maintained. The article highlights how skylight roof inspection plays a critical role in preventing leaks, mold, and structural problems.

Brenda Sarratt - Office Manager, Division Kangaroof Speed Speed

Skylights are popular for the light and openness they bring into a home, but the article points out that they also create a natural break in the roofline. That interruption, combined with Georgia's humidity and temperature swings, puts additional pressure on the materials around the skylight. According to Sarratt, skylight flashing issues are among the most common sources of trouble. Flashing is the protective material that seals the skylight's edges. When it begins to pull away, warp, or crack, moisture can enter under the shingles long before visible signs appear inside the home.

Cracked skylight seals are another frequent issue for Flowery Branch homeowners. The article explains how daily temperature changes cause the seals around skylights to expand and contract, weakening the bond over time. Cracked skylight seals don't always lead to immediate leaks, but they often result in moisture collecting beneath the glass or inside the frame. This moisture may cause fogging or clouding along the edges; early skylight leak signs that many homeowners overlook until the problem has worsened.

The article also covers the risk of rusted skylight fasteners. These metal components secure the skylight frame in place, but constant exposure to moisture, especially during storm season, can lead to rust. When rusted skylight fasteners begin to fail, the frame may shift slightly or lose its seal. The article emphasizes that spotting rust early can mean a simple fix, while ignoring it can result in larger issues like frame separation or water intrusion into the roof structure.

Skylight leak signs inside the home, such as ceiling stains or dripping water, are often late-stage indicators. Sarratt explains that by the time moisture appears indoors, water may have already been collecting under shingles, damaging insulation, and weakening wooden supports. A skylight roof inspection gives homeowners the chance to identify and address problems long before interior damage occurs.

The article encourages regular skylight edge monitoring as a preventative step. Checking the borders where the skylight frame meets the roof can reveal early signs of trouble, such as separating caulk, collected debris, or fogging. Subtle shifts in how the skylight sits, like uneven shadows or a slight tilt, can signal hidden water damage or seal failure. According to Sarratt, these visual cues are small but important in identifying problems before they spread.

Flowery Branch's climate adds extra pressure to skylight maintenance. Summer heat increases the risk of cracked skylight seals, while sudden downpours test every corner and joint. Winter temperature swings can lead to condensation that collects around skylight frames. These local weather patterns make consistent skylight roof inspection especially important in this region.

Even a skylight that looks perfectly fine from the inside can hide early roof issues on the outside. The article concludes by stressing the importance of watching for skylight flashing issues, checking for rusted skylight fasteners, and keeping an eye on skylight leak signs. When caught early, these problems are far easier to fix and much less expensive than full roof repairs.

The article, Why Flowery Branch Homes with Skylights Need Extra Roof Attention, features insights from Brenda Sarratt, Roofing Expert of Flowery Branch, GA, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation