The article explains common warning signs that may indicate a roof is nearing the end of its lifespan.

SARASOTA, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the most common signs that a roof may be nearing the end of its lifespan? Homeowners can find the answer in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Roofing Expert Jesse Curry of Roofing by Curry in Sarasota, Florida.

Jesse Curry - Vice President and Chief Operations Officer - Roofing by Curry Speed Speed

The article explains that while most roofs are built to last for many years, no roofing system lasts forever. Continuous exposure to sunlight, rain, wind, and changing temperatures gradually wears down roofing materials. According to the article, recognizing early warning signs can help homeowners prepare for repairs or replacement before more serious damage develops.

One of the most common indicators discussed in the article is missing shingles. Shingles provide an essential layer of protection against moisture and weather exposure. While a few missing shingles following a major storm may not necessarily signal a failing roof, repeated shingle loss often suggests that roofing materials are aging and becoming less effective. The article notes that homeowners should pay close attention when missing shingles begin appearing more frequently.

Recurring leaks are another warning sign highlighted in the article. A single leak may be linked to a specific repair issue, but recurring leaks often indicate larger roofing problems. Because water can travel through multiple layers before becoming visible inside a home, the source of the problem is not always obvious. The article explains that recurring leaks can signal hidden damage that continues to worsen over time.

The article also encourages homeowners to watch for signs of a sagging roof. A roof should maintain a straight and even appearance across its surface. Areas that begin to dip, bow, or sag may indicate moisture intrusion or weakened structural components. Since a sagging roof often develops gradually, the issue can be easy to overlook until more significant damage has occurred.

Granule loss is another important sign that a roof may be nearing the end of its lifespan. Asphalt shingles are coated with protective granules that help shield them from sunlight and harsh weather conditions. As shingles age, granule loss becomes more noticeable. Homeowners may find granules collecting in gutters or around downspouts after rainstorms. While some granule loss is expected over time, excessive granule loss can reduce a roof's ability to protect the home effectively.

Visible wear is also discussed as a key indicator of roof deterioration. Cracked shingles, curling edges, blistering, and discoloration are all examples of visible wear that may appear as roofing materials age. The article notes that visible wear does not always require immediate replacement, but it often indicates that the roofing system is gradually deteriorating and should be monitored closely.

Many roofing problems cannot be identified from the ground alone. For that reason, the article emphasizes the importance of regular roof inspections. Professional roof inspections allow trained contractors to evaluate shingles, flashing, drainage systems, and other critical components that may reveal hidden concerns. The article explains that roof inspections can uncover roofing problems before they lead to more extensive and costly damage.

The age of the roof should also be considered when evaluating overall condition. Every roofing material has an expected lifespan, and issues such as missing shingles, recurring leaks, granule loss, and visible wear often become more common as a roof ages. Weather conditions can further accelerate deterioration, especially in regions exposed to intense sunlight, heavy rainfall, strong winds, and seasonal temperature changes.

The article concludes that early awareness can help homeowners avoid unexpected surprises and make informed decisions about maintenance and replacement planning. Monitoring missing shingles, recurring leaks, sagging roof conditions, granule loss, visible wear, roof inspections, and roofing problems can help protect both the roof and the home beneath it for years to come.

The Most Common Signs Your Roof May Be Nearing the End of Its Lifespan features insights from Jesse Curry, Roofing Expert of Sarasota, Florida, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation