Replacing Gutters Alongside a New Roof Can Reduce Labor Costs and Protect a Home's Drainage System From the Start

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When homeowners schedule a roof replacement, should they also be evaluating their gutters at the same time? HelloNation has published an article that answers this question and explains why gutter replacement West Michigan homeowners coordinate alongside a roofing project often leads to better outcomes and lower overall costs than handling the two separately.

Joe Ray Barry, CEO Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that gutters are responsible for directing water away from the roofline, the fascia, and the foundation of a home. When gutters are old, misaligned, or clogged, water cannot drain properly. Standing or overflowing water can work its way under shingles, saturate the fascia board, and accelerate wear on materials that were just installed. A new roof paired with failing gutters shortens the useful life of both systems.

Age is one of the first factors the article covers. Most aluminum gutters have a lifespan of 20 to 30 years, which aligns closely with the expected life of an asphalt shingle roof. If gutters are 15 years old or older when a roof replacement is scheduled, both systems are approaching the end of their functional life at roughly the same time. Replacing them together means both start fresh with no immediate concerns about one component failing ahead of the other.

Alignment is another issue the article addresses. Gutters can pull away from the fascia over time or develop low spots where water pools rather than flowing toward the downspouts. A roofing crew already working at the roofline has direct access to identify these problems, which are often difficult to spot from the ground during a routine inspection.

The labor savings that come with combining both projects are a recurring theme in the article. When crews are already on-site and set up at the roofline, adding gutter replacement to the scope eliminates the need for a second mobilization, additional equipment setup, and separate project coordination. Roofing Expert Joe Ray's insights throughout the piece point to that coordination as one of the more practical reasons to consider gutter replacement West Michigan homeowners frequently overlook when planning a roofing project.

The article also addresses the specific water management challenges in West Michigan. The region receives significant snowfall each winter, and spring thaws can generate heavy runoff in a short period. Gutters that are undersized or improperly pitched for the volume of water a roof sheds can overflow quickly, sending water directly against the foundation.

Seamless gutters are covered in the article as a worthwhile upgrade to consider during a replacement project. Unlike sectional gutters, seamless gutters are fabricated on-site as a continuous piece, which eliminates the joints where leaks and separations most often develop. The article notes that seamless aluminum gutters generally require less maintenance over their lifespan and reduce the risk of failure at connection points.

Roofing Expert Joe Ray is featured in the article's guidance that homeowners have both the roof and the gutters evaluated at the same time before committing to a plan. In some cases, the article explains, gutters that are still structurally sound may only need realignment and resealing, which costs far less than full replacement. The goal is to have both systems working together efficiently to protect the home over the long term.

Replacing Gutters With Your Roof in Michigan: What Homeowners Should Know features insights from Joe Ray, Roofing Expert of Grand Haven, Michigan, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation