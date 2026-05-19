GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What can homeowners do each season to protect and extend the life of their roof? In a HelloNation article, Nathan Strotheide of Anchored Roofing & Remodeling, LLC offers a straightforward checklist that helps prevent damage, reduce energy costs, and improve the long-term performance of any roofing system. His approach makes seasonal roof care manageable and effective.

Spokesperson - Anchored Roofing & Remodeling, LLC Speed Speed

Every season presents its own challenges to a roof. The article explains that spring is the time to assess winter damage. Homeowners should check for missing or cracked shingles, loose flashing, and debris in gutters. Removing branches or leaves that collected during colder months also helps prevent water retention and drainage issues.

In summer, the focus shifts to heat and sun exposure. The article advises checking for attic ventilation to prevent heat buildup, which can warp shingles over time. Signs of blistering or buckling shingles may indicate damage from UV rays. This season is also a good opportunity to look for algae or moss, which can thrive in the warmth and trap moisture on the roof surface.

Fall calls for preparation before winter sets in. Clearing gutters and downspouts ensures water can flow freely during rain or melting snow. The article recommends trimming overhanging branches to avoid breakage under heavy snow or ice, and inspecting for signs of animals nesting near the roof or attic, a common issue in colder months.

Winter is the time to monitor insulation and roof strength. The article highlights the importance of checking for proper attic insulation and ventilation to prevent ice dams. These form when warm indoor air melts snow on the roof, which then refreezes at the edges and causes water to back up under shingles. Homeowners should also be on alert for any interior leaks or water stains after storms.

Performing small seasonal checks can prevent larger, more expensive problems. The article encourages homeowners to think of roof maintenance as a wellness plan for their home. A few minutes of inspection each season can help avoid emergency repairs and extend the lifespan of the roof by years.

Seasonal Roof Maintenance: A Simple Checklist for Every Season provides a clear, expert-backed routine that homeowners can follow year-round. Nathan Strotheide, Roofing Expert of Grand Rapids, MI, helps readers stay proactive and confident about maintaining one of their home's most essential systems.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation