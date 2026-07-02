In HelloNation, Roofing Expert Quinn Kriser Explains What a Roof Inspection After Storm Damage Should Identify

The article examines how inspections help identify hidden storm damage before it develops into larger roofing problems.

DOTHAN, Ala., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should a roof inspection identify after severe weather?

HelloNation has published an article that answers this question through insights from Quinn Kriser of All About Roofs. The article explains how a roof inspection during storm season can help homeowners identify developing problems early and protect their roofing systems from more costly damage.

The HelloNation article notes that storms can place significant stress on every part of a roof. While many homeowners focus on obvious issues such as missing shingles, a professional roof inspection involves a much more detailed evaluation. The purpose is not to recommend unnecessary replacement but to identify vulnerabilities before they become major repairs.

According to the article, one of the first areas examined during a roof inspection is the condition of the shingles. Storm-related damage is not always easy to recognize from the ground. High winds can create lifted shingles that remain attached to the roof but no longer provide the same level of protection. These lifted shingles can create openings that allow wind-driven rain to enter beneath roofing materials.

The article also highlights the importance of identifying bruised shingles after hail events. Hail impacts can damage the protective surface of roofing materials without creating visible holes. Bruised shingles may appear intact while still experiencing a reduction in lifespan and durability. Because homeowners may not recognize this damage on their own, checking for bruised shingles is an important part of a storm damage roof inspection.

Another major focus of a professional roof inspection is flashing. Installed around chimneys, skylights, walls, and roof transitions, flashing helps direct water away from vulnerable areas. The article explains that storms can loosen flashing, damage seals, or create small gaps that allow moisture intrusion. Even minor flashing issues can lead to leaks during heavy rainfall if left unaddressed.

Roof vents are also carefully evaluated during a roof inspection during storm season. These components rely on watertight seals to prevent moisture entry. Wind, debris, and aging materials can compromise vent assemblies over time. A professional roof inspection checks for cracks, loose components, and signs of wear that may affect long-term performance.

The article further explains that pipe boots deserve close attention following severe weather. Pipe boots surround plumbing vent pipes where they penetrate the roof surface. Exposure to weather and sunlight can cause pipe boots to deteriorate, while storms may accelerate existing wear. When pipe boots fail, water can enter around the pipe opening and potentially affect the structure below.

Roof valleys are another area commonly reviewed during a storm damage roof inspection. Valleys channel large amounts of rainwater toward drainage systems and gutters. Damaged materials, deteriorated flashing, or accumulated debris can interfere with proper water flow. Inspecting these areas helps ensure that water continues moving safely away from the home.

Drainage systems also play an important role in roof performance. The article notes that gutters and downspouts are evaluated during a roof inspection because storm debris can create blockages that prevent proper drainage. Water backups can increase stress on roofing materials and create opportunities for leaks during future storms.

Inspectors also look for soft spots that may indicate hidden moisture damage. Water intrusion does not always produce immediate interior warning signs. In some cases, moisture enters through a small opening and gradually affects roof decking beneath the surface. A roof inspection during storm season helps identify these concerns before more extensive damage develops.

The article concludes that storm-related roofing issues are often subtle at first. By evaluating lifted shingles, bruised shingles, flashing, pipe boots, drainage systems, and signs of hidden moisture, a professional roof inspection helps homeowners address small concerns before they become major repairs. This proactive approach supports the long-term health and performance of the entire roofing system.

What a Roof Inspection Should Catch During Storm Season features insights from Quinn Kriser, Roofing Expert of Dothan, AL, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation