In HelloNation, Senior Living Expert Matt Clinton Shares Insights on What Respectful Care Looks Like in Assisted Living

HERMISTON, Ore., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does respectful care look like in assisted living? Matt Clinton of Sun Terrace Hermiston addresses this important question in a HelloNation article , explaining how a culture of respect and dignity is fundamental to the everyday experience in senior living communities.

Clinton emphasizes that quality elder care goes beyond physical assistance to recognize each resident as a person with preferences, routines, and rights. At Sun Terrace Hermiston, caregivers practice person-centered care, which means they take time to learn about each resident's values, communication style, and lifestyle choices. Whether it's how someone wants to spend their mornings or decorate their room, these details are honored to preserve autonomy and identity.

Respect in assisted living is also reflected in how staff communicate. Clinton points out that speaking directly to residents, explaining procedures beforehand, and allowing time for questions are all essential for building trust. Staff members are trained to knock before entering, maintain privacy during medical tasks, and uphold confidentiality in every situation. These everyday practices reduce anxiety and support emotional well-being as much as physical health.

Families are encouraged to stay involved and advocate for their loved ones' voices in care planning. According to Clinton, when respectful practices are integrated into the fabric of a community, they lead to stronger engagement and healthier relationships between residents and caregivers. The result is an environment where people feel seen, heard, and empowered to live with dignity.

The full article, "Foster an Environment of Respect and Dignity," shares how intentional care practices contribute to the well-being of every resident and help create a truly supportive senior living community.

