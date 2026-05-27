In HelloNation, Spanish-Speaking Personal Injury Attorney Roxane M. Guerrero of Dallas, TX, Shares How Spanish Speakers Can Protect Themselves During Insurance Statements

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why should Spanish speakers have a Spanish-speaking attorney when dealing with insurance after an accident? That's the focus of a HelloNation article (in English and in Spanish) featuring Spanish-Speaking Personal Injury Attorney Roxane M. Guerrero of Guerrero Law Offices in Dallas, TX. The article explains how language barriers can harm personal injury claims and why having a bilingual attorney present during every insurance statement is essential for protecting client rights.

Roxane M. Guerrero - Guerrero Law Offices

The article begins by explaining that insurance statements often come early in the claims process, when clients are still in shock or under pressure. For Spanish-speaking clients, the risks increase if they're not fluent in English. Insurance adjusters may use subtle language that leads to confusion, resulting in statements that misrepresent key facts or reduce future compensation.

Having a bilingual attorney present during these conversations makes a critical difference. According to the article, a bilingual attorney does more than just translate words; they interpret intent, clarify meaning, and explain how each answer may impact the case. Spanish-speaking clients gain clarity on questions about liability, property damage, and medical treatment, ensuring they respond with confidence and accuracy.

The article warns that insurance companies often rush clients to provide a statement quickly. For someone facing a language barrier, this pressure can lead to incomplete or inaccurate accounts. A recorded insurance statement given without full understanding can weaken a claim or cause delays. With a bilingual attorney present, Spanish-speaking clients avoid this pitfall and are protected from feeling overwhelmed or misled.

Understanding the case timeline is another challenge for clients unfamiliar with legal or insurance processes. The article highlights how Spanish-speaking clients may struggle to keep up with what paperwork is needed, what deadlines apply, and when to expect updates. A bilingual attorney helps explain every step clearly, from medical documentation to repair estimates, so nothing is missed that could jeopardize the case or affect compensation.

Beyond language, the article also acknowledges cultural and systemic challenges. Many Spanish-speaking clients may feel intimidated or uncertain about asserting their rights. A bilingual attorney serves as both translator and advocate, making sure each insurance statement is complete, accurate, and aligned with the facts. This guidance reduces confusion and builds trust between the client and legal team.

Some clients worry that refusing to provide a statement might hurt their case. The article clarifies that a bilingual attorney can handle communications directly with the insurance company, preserving the client's rights while maintaining professionalism. This allows the legal team to document the full extent of injuries, property damage, and related costs; ensuring the claim is supported with the right information.

Ultimately, the article emphasizes that protecting Spanish-speaking clients during the insurance process requires more than just language fluency. It takes experience, cultural understanding, and a legal advocate who can guide the process from beginning to end. With a bilingual attorney, clients avoid missteps caused by language barriers and are better positioned to receive fair and full compensation.

Protecting Spanish Speakers During Insurance Statements (in English and in Spanish) features insights from Spanish-Speaking Personal Injury Attorney Roxane M. Guerrero of Dallas, TX, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation