The article reviews winter storage steps to protect water systems, batteries, tires, and interiors in the Tri-Cities.

BAY CITY, Mich., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What steps should you take to properly prepare your RV or boat for seasonal winter storage in the Tri-Cities? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Kate Weber of Great Lakes Storage.

Kate Weber - Owner, Great Lakes Storage Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that preparing an RV or boat for winter storage requires careful attention to prevent damage from freezing temperatures, moisture, and pests. In the Tri-Cities, where winters bring extended cold and snow, proper preparation helps protect your investment and reduce the risk of costly repairs when the season changes.

One of the most important tasks discussed in the article is draining all water systems. Any remaining water in freshwater tanks, pipes, or holding tanks can freeze and expand, leading to cracked fittings and damaged plumbing. For a boat, bilge pumps and live wells should also be emptied and cleaned. Addressing water systems before winter storage reduces the risk of structural damage and mold growth during colder months in the Tri-Cities.

Battery care is another essential step outlined in the article. Removing batteries from an RV or boat and storing them in a cool, dry place helps prevent discharge and corrosion. The article notes that checking fluid levels and fully charging batteries before winter storage ensures they are ready for use when warmer weather returns. Some owners may choose a battery maintainer to keep batteries in good condition during extended storage.

Interior cleaning is equally important. The article stresses the need for thorough interior cleaning before placing an RV or boat into winter storage. Removing food, trash, and perishable items helps prevent odors and discourages pests. Wiping down surfaces, vacuuming upholstery, and using moisture absorbers can help control humidity levels. For a boat stored in the Tri-Cities, rinsing surfaces and cleaning compartments protects materials from long-term wear.

Tire maintenance is another key focus. Inflating tires to the recommended pressure helps prevent flat spots during winter storage. Inspecting tires for cracks or uneven wear allows owners to address issues before storage begins. For a boat trailer, checking tires and related components adds another layer of protection. Proper tire care contributes to safe and reliable use of the RV or boat once winter storage ends.

Protective covers also play a significant role. The article explains that using breathable, weather-resistant covers shields an RV or boat from snow, ice, and sun exposure. Quality covers protect paint, seals, and upholstery while allowing airflow to reduce trapped moisture. In the Tri-Cities, where winter weather can be harsh, covers are a practical safeguard against environmental damage.

Pest prevention is another consideration. Sealing entry points and placing deterrents around the storage area helps protect wiring, insulation, and interior components. An RV or boat left unattended during winter storage can attract rodents seeking shelter from cold conditions. Preventive steps help preserve both structural integrity and interior cleanliness.

The article also highlights the importance of choosing the right storage location in the Tri-Cities. Indoor facilities or covered spaces may offer additional protection from extreme conditions, while outdoor storage may require extra attention to covers and inspections. Selecting a secure, well-maintained facility enhances protection during winter storage.

The article concludes that preparing an RV or boat for winter storage involves draining water systems, disconnecting batteries, performing interior cleaning, checking tires, and applying proper covers. By following these steps, owners in the Tri-Cities can reduce the risk of damage and ensure their RV or boat remains in strong condition throughout the winter months.

Preparing Your RV or Boat for Seasonal Storage in the Tri-Cities features insights from Kate Weber, Storage Expert of Bay City, MI, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation