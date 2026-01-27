In HelloNation, Sunroom Expert Philip Hart of Rochester Shares Advice on Choosing the Right Seasonal Room

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the simplest way to decide between a three-season room and a four-season room? A new HelloNation article offers a clear explanation, with guidance from Sunroom Expert Philip Hart of Rochester, NY. The piece guides readers through the key factors to consider when choosing a seasonal room, helping homeowners determine which space best fits their lifestyle and climate.

Many homeowners are looking to expand their living space without taking on the full cost and disruption of a significant home addition. A seasonal room offers a more approachable alternative. The HelloNation article explains that the key decision is whether to build a three-season room, usable for most of the year, or a four-season room designed for year-round comfort.

Sunroom Expert Philip Hart notes that the core difference is not just insulation or structure, but how the space fits into your habits. A three-season room works well for spring, summer, and fall, with lighter materials that allow fresh air and natural light. These rooms are not built for deep winter use and often rely on screens or lightweight panels that do not retain heat.

For homeowners in colder climates such as Rochester, the article notes that a four-season room may be a better fit. With insulated glass, tight seals, and stronger framing, a four-season room performs like a valid extension of the home. It offers warmth, brightness, and access to natural views even when outdoor temperatures drop below freezing.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that understanding how you live during the winter months can help prevent future regrets. If cold weather pushes you into your main living areas and you don't need extra space during that time, a three-season room could be ideal. On the other hand, if winter feels restrictive and you want a place to enjoy daylight and quiet, then a four-season room might be worth the investment.

Another factor highlighted by Sunroom Expert Philip Hart is energy efficiency. A four-season room typically uses insulated glass and is designed to retain heat, helping maintain indoor comfort throughout the house. A three-season room is more casual, with less effort required to manage temperature, making it a better choice for homes that don't need extra space year-round.

The article also points out differences in materials and maintenance. A three-season room is often simpler to maintain and more affordable upfront, but may not last as long. A four-season room uses more durable materials and finishes that match the rest of the home, creating a seamless design. This makes it feel more like a permanent home addition, especially for families looking to increase usable square footage.

In places like upstate New York, where winters are long and harsh, the added functionality of a four-season room can make a meaningful impact. The HelloNation article encourages homeowners to consider how the space will be used not only during warm weather but also during shorter days and colder months. Aligning design with actual winter use is one of the most essential parts of a successful seasonal room project.

By focusing on real-life routines, homeowners can choose the type of seasonal room that brings lasting comfort without overextending their budget. As the article makes clear, thinking carefully about winter habits and daily living patterns is the best way to decide between a casual three-season room and a fully integrated four-season room.

