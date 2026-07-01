In HelloNation, Tax Expert Dr. LaTonya Perryman Explains How Audit Protection Helps Taxpayers

The article highlights how preparation, documentation, and professional guidance can help taxpayers respond confidently to IRS inquiries.

CLARKSDALE, Miss., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should taxpayers do when they receive a notice from the IRS? HelloNation answers that question in an article featuring insights from Dr. LaTonya Perryman of Divine Dynasty Solutions in Clarksdale, MS.

The article explains that receiving an IRS notice can be stressful, even for taxpayers who believe their tax return was prepared and filed correctly. While an IRS notice does not automatically indicate a serious problem, understanding available support options can help taxpayers feel more informed and prepared if questions arise.

Dr. LaTonya Perryman - CEO, Divine Dynasty Solutions

According to the article, audit protection services are designed to assist taxpayers when concerns or inquiries involve a tax return. Although audit protection services cannot prevent an audit or guarantee a specific outcome, they can provide guidance, documentation support, and assistance with responding to requests from tax authorities. For many taxpayers, access to audit support can make an unfamiliar process feel more manageable.

One common misconception discussed in the article is that audits only affect individuals who have made mistakes. In reality, a tax return may be selected for review for many reasons, including reporting discrepancies, deductions, business expenses, or even random selection. In many situations, taxpayers simply need to provide supporting documentation that verifies information already reported.

The article emphasizes the importance of accurate recordkeeping throughout the year. Maintaining organized tax records can make it easier to respond when questions arise. Receipts, income statements, bank records, charitable contribution records, and business expense information may all become important forms of supporting documentation during a review.

Audit protection services often focus on helping taxpayers gather and organize the materials needed to address requests from tax authorities. Rather than trying to determine independently which documents are required, taxpayers may receive documentation support that helps identify the most relevant records. This type of documentation support can reduce confusion and improve efficiency during the response process.

Another key benefit involves understanding official correspondence. The article notes that an IRS notice may contain deadlines, requests for information, or explanations that are difficult for some taxpayers to interpret. Audit support often includes guidance that helps taxpayers understand what the notice means and what steps should be taken next.

Timely action is also important. The article explains that delaying a response to an IRS notice can sometimes create additional complications. Audit protection services may help taxpayers understand response timelines and organize supporting documentation before deadlines expire. This assistance can be particularly valuable when complex financial records are involved.

Business owners may find audit support especially useful because business tax returns often include additional reporting requirements. Expenses, payroll records, deductions, and equipment purchases can generate questions that require detailed explanations. Maintaining tax records and practicing accurate recordkeeping can help simplify the process if documentation is requested.

Preparation is another central theme of the article. Effective audit protection services often emphasize proactive organization long before an IRS notice arrives. Through accurate recordkeeping and properly maintained tax records, taxpayers can position themselves to respond more effectively if questions arise later.

The article also notes that many taxpayers mistakenly assume an IRS notice automatically means they are facing a full audit. In reality, many notices involve limited requests for clarification or additional supporting documentation. Understanding the nature of the inquiry and having access to audit support can help taxpayers avoid unnecessary stress.

The article concludes that audit protection services are designed to help taxpayers navigate IRS inquiries with greater confidence. By providing documentation support, encouraging accurate recordkeeping, organizing tax records, and assisting with supporting documentation, these services can help individuals and business owners respond more effectively when questions arise regarding a tax return.

How Audit Protection Helps Taxpayers features insights from Dr. LaTonya Perryman, Tax Expert of Clarksdale, MS, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation