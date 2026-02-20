ELKTON, Md., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can drivers keep their cars safe from the damaging effects of road salt during winter? According to a HelloNation article , the Davis Family, Bill, Betty, and grandson Wade Davis, owners of Bear Express Carwash in Elkton, share practical advice on corrosion protection and car wash maintenance to help motorists in Maryland and Delaware prevent costly rust damage.

The article begins by noting that winter in Maryland and Delaware brings not only cold temperatures and icy roads but also the constant presence of salt, sand, and slush. While these materials keep roads safe, they also expose vehicles to corrosive conditions. When salt mixes with moisture, it starts to eat away at metal surfaces, causing corrosion that spreads quietly underneath the vehicle. The Davis Family stresses that this type of damage doesn't just affect the car's appearance; it can also weaken essential components over time.

The undercarriage is one of the first areas to show signs of wear. Road salt, grime, and moisture collect around the frame, suspension, and wheel wells, forming small pockets that trap water. Once rust sets in, it can expand rapidly, leading to structural weakening and expensive repairs. The HelloNation article highlights that preventive care through regular car wash maintenance is the most effective way to stop corrosion before it begins.

According to the Bear Express Carwash owners, drivers should wash their cars every three to five days during active winter conditions. A quick rinse may remove surface salt, but a full wash that reaches underneath the car provides much stronger corrosion protection. Many modern car wash facilities, including Bear Express Carwash, now feature powerful undercarriage sprays that flush away salt deposits from hard-to-reach areas. These undercarriage spray systems are a key part of effective winter car care across Maryland and Delaware.

In addition to washing, the article explains that new rust inhibitor treatments create an invisible shield that helps prevent corrosion. A rust inhibitor forms a clear barrier over metal surfaces, blocking salt and moisture before they can cause damage. These treatments not only keep a car's exterior clean but also help protect the mechanical parts that support everyday driving. When used consistently, rust inhibitors maintain safety, performance, and resale value.

The HelloNation feature also points out that even after snow melts, residual salt and brine can linger on roads and continue to harm vehicles. Without regular cleaning, that residue hardens into a crust that traps water against metal parts, allowing corrosion to spread. Consistent washing, especially with undercarriage sprays, removes these deposits before they can do lasting harm.

The Davis Family notes that express car washes throughout the Mid-Atlantic have made it easier than ever for drivers to protect their vehicles. Many facilities now combine high-pressure rinses, cleaning agents, and rust inhibitors into a single wash cycle. This comprehensive approach gives drivers quick and effective corrosion protection without requiring extra steps at home.

Rust is not just a cosmetic issue—it can damage critical systems like brake lines, exhaust components, and suspension parts. Once rust begins, repairs can be extensive and expensive. The HelloNation article encourages drivers to think of routine washing as part of overall vehicle maintenance, not just an aesthetic choice. A few minutes at a car wash can prevent hundreds of dollars in repair costs down the road.

In the unpredictable winters of Maryland and Delaware, prevention remains the best defense. By combining undercarriage sprays, rust inhibitors, and consistent car wash maintenance, drivers can stay ahead of corrosion all season long. The effort pays off in both safety and longevity, ensuring vehicles remain strong and reliable despite the challenges of winter driving.

