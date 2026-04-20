In HelloNation, Title Expert Patrick J. Corbett of Syracuse, NY, Shares Insights on What a Title Search Actually Includes

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many homebuyers ask, "What is included in a full title search?" and assume it is a simple check of public records. In HelloNation, title expert Patrick J. Corbett of Vanguard Research & Title Services, Inc., explains that a true title search is far more comprehensive and critical to protecting property rights. It examines the property's entire legal history to uncover potential risks that could jeopardize ownership if not resolved before closing.

Patrick J. Corbett - President/CEO - Vanguard Research & Title Services, Inc. Speed Speed

Corbett outlines that the process begins with reviewing the chain of title to ensure every transfer was properly completed and recorded. When a current survey is available, researchers may compare it to the legal description, although surveys are not always accessible through public records. This helps identify discrepancies that could lead to future boundary disputes. They also search for liens, unpaid taxes, court judgments, and other encumbrances that could transfer to the buyer. Even easements and restrictions are evaluated, as these can limit how the property may be used. In some cases, undisclosed heirs from past owners could emerge with claims long after purchase.

A detailed title search allows buyers to identify and address such issues before closing. If problems cannot be resolved, buyers may renegotiate terms or walk away, avoiding unforeseen legal and financial burdens.

What Does a Title Search Actually Include? features insights from Patrick J. Corbett, Title Expert of Syracuse, New York, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation