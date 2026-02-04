FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the most common towing mistakes that turn a short trip into a roadside emergency? A HelloNation article by Sullivan's Towing & Recovery LLC answers that question with practical towing tips that help drivers avoid accidents before they happen. The piece, available at a HelloNation article , shows that safe towing depends on attention to small details that are often overlooked.

Michelle Sullivan, owner of Sullivan's Towing & Recovery LLC in Fredericksburg, VA, explains that towing mistakes usually start with the basics: load securing, weight distribution, and brake connections. In the HelloNation feature, she notes that towing may seem simple, but a loose strap or unbalanced load can quickly create serious danger. Her clear advice helps drivers prepare correctly, ensuring that every trip starts and ends safely.

One of the first points Sullivan addresses is load securing. According to the HelloNation article, failing to tie down a boat, trailer, or piece of equipment properly can cause it to shift while driving. Once the load moves, the trailer's balance changes, and the vehicle's handling suffers. A swaying trailer on a curve or hill can lead to fishtailing or jackknifing. Each strap must be rated for the specific weight it holds, and items should be distributed evenly from side to side. This simple habit improves trailer safety and prevents accidents that often result from uneven loading.

The article also focuses on weight distribution, another key factor that many drivers in Fredericksburg, VA, underestimate. Too much weight on the back of a trailer can lift the front of the tow vehicle, making steering less effective. Too much on the front can overload the hitch and strain the suspension. The goal is to have about ten to fifteen percent of the total trailer weight resting on the hitch. Sullivan's towing tips emphasize that keeping this balance right is crucial for safe towing, especially on long or uneven roads.

Sullivan highlights that brake connections and lighting systems play a direct role in trailer safety. The HelloNation feature explains that a single missed connection, loose wire, or blown fuse can cause brake lights or turn signals to fail without warning. Before every trip, drivers should test their brake lights, turn signals, and electric brake controls. This short check ensures visibility and communication on the road, which are essential steps for safe towing and preventing rear-end collisions.

Another frequent cause of towing mistakes comes from forgetting how towing changes a vehicle's behavior. With extra weight behind the vehicle, acceleration slows, stopping distances increase, and turns require more space. The HelloNation article encourages drivers to leave extra distance between vehicles and to make gradual, patient maneuvers. As Sullivan explains, most towing accidents can be avoided simply by driving more cautiously and anticipating how the load will respond.

The article also notes how weather and terrain add extra challenges for drivers in Fredericksburg, VA, and beyond. Rain, steep inclines, or strong winds can all reduce stability. Slowing down and steering smoothly are two simple but effective towing tips to prevent sway and maintain control. Even a small steering correction made early can help avoid losing control of the trailer.

Sullivan reminds drivers not to overlook routine maintenance, another key part of trailer safety. Tire pressure on both the tow vehicle and trailer should be checked regularly. Underinflated or worn tires increase the risk of blowouts, while loose lug nuts or damaged sidewalls can cause a loss of control at highway speeds. Routine inspections take only a few minutes but make a major difference in overall safe towing performance.

By combining these preventive steps, drivers can greatly reduce towing mistakes and make each trip smoother. Sullivan's Towing & Recovery LLC in Fredericksburg, VA has seen how quickly a small oversight, like a missed connection or uneven weight distribution, can lead to serious problems. Her focus on preparation and double-checking details offers a reliable guide for anyone planning to tow a trailer, boat, or camper.

Ultimately, the HelloNation article makes clear that safe towing is less about vehicle power and more about patience and precision. Every part of the towing process, from load securing to brake connections, plays a role in keeping both the vehicle and trailer stable. Sullivan's experience in roadside recovery provides a practical perspective that helps drivers prevent the same emergencies she's often called to fix.

