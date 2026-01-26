In HelloNation, Towing Experts Chris and Misty Hulsey Explain What to Do Before Calling a Tow Truck

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should drivers do before calling a tow truck? A roadside breakdown can be overwhelming, but taking the right steps first can improve safety and speed up assistance. In a recent HelloNation article , Towing Experts Chris and Misty Hulsey of Hulsey's Wrecker Service in Gainesville, GA, share key actions to take before making the call for help.

The article stresses that safety should be the top priority. If possible, drivers should move their vehicle to a secure location away from traffic and turn on hazard lights to alert other motorists. Using reflective triangles or flares enhances visibility, especially in poor weather or at night. Remaining inside the vehicle with a seatbelt fastened is recommended unless there is an immediate danger, in which case drivers should move to a safe area away from the roadway.

After ensuring safety, knowing the exact location is essential. Tow operators depend on accurate directions, so noting highway mile markers, road signs, intersections, or landmarks helps them reach stranded drivers faster. Gathering important vehicle details, such as make, model, color, and license plate number, along with insurance and registration information, prepares the driver to give the towing company what they need to dispatch the right truck. For those with roadside assistance, contacting the program first can streamline the process, while others should call a trusted towing provider directly. Confirming the company name, the driver's identity, and asking for an estimated arrival time ensures a smoother experience.

Following these steps helps drivers stay calm and allows towing services to respond more efficiently. Read the full article, What to Do Before Calling a Tow Truck , featured in HelloNation.

