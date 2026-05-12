In HelloNation, Tree Care Expert Travis Corson Examines Tree Safety Risk

The article outlines how homeowners can identify warning signs through tree inspection and routine property walk-around practices.

WINDHAM, Maine, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How do I know if a tree is a safety risk on my property in Windham, Maine? That question is answered in a HelloNation article, offering practical guidance to help homeowners better understand tree safety risk and prevent property damage.

Travis Corson - Owner - TLC Tree LLC

The HelloNation article features insights from Tree Care Expert Travis Corson of TLC Tree LLC in Windham, Maine, and explains how trees can shift from valuable landscape features to potential hazards when issues go unnoticed. In the Sebago Lake Region, seasonal changes and strong storms can increase tree safety risk, especially when trees are already under stress.

The article emphasizes the importance of beginning with a simple tree inspection. A routine property walk around helps homeowners observe trees consistently and recognize changes over time. This ongoing awareness makes it easier to catch early signs of damage before they develop into more serious concerns.

Dead branches are one of the most visible indicators discussed in the article. These limbs can fall without warning during storms or heavy snowfall. The article notes that removing dead branches early is a practical way to reduce tree safety risk and protect nearby property.

Leaning trees are another common concern across the Lakes Region, including areas like Casco and Harrison. While some trees grow at a natural angle, a sudden or increasing lean may signal instability. The article explains that this is often connected to root damage, particularly when the soil around the base appears disturbed or lifted.

Cracks in the trunk or large branches are also identified as warning signs. According to the article, these structural issues can weaken the tree and increase the chance of failure over time. Even when internal problems are not visible, external cracks often indicate deeper concerns.

Root damage plays a major role in tree safety risk, even though it can be difficult to detect. The article describes how construction, compacted soil, and drainage problems can weaken root systems. Without stable roots, trees may not be able to withstand the environmental pressures common across the Sebago Lake Region.

Seasonal conditions further contribute to these risks. Snow, ice, and strong storms can place additional strain on trees, making regular monitoring essential. The article recommends performing a property walk-around before and after severe weather to identify potential issues early.

The article also encourages homeowners to evaluate trees across their entire property. Differences in health can point to localized problems such as disease or soil conditions. This broader view supports more effective tree inspection and helps identify patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Fungal growth is another factor discussed in the article. While not all fungi are harmful, their presence can indicate internal decay. This type of deterioration weakens the tree's structure and increases the likelihood of failure if not addressed.

Homeowners across the Sebago Lake Region should also pay attention to canopy health. The article explains that sparse leaves, uneven growth, or sections without foliage may signal underlying stress. These gradual changes reinforce the importance of regular observation and consistent care.

The article concludes that managing tree safety risk requires a proactive approach. Early action, whether through pruning or removal, can reduce hazards and protect both people and property. Insights from Tree Care Expert Travis Corson help provide a clear and practical context for homeowners in Windham, Maine.

How Do I Know if a Tree Is a Safety Risk on My Property in the Sebago Lake Region of Maine? features insights from Travis Corson, Tree Care Expert of Windham, Maine, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation