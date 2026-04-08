In HelloNation, Twin Peaks Marketing Director Stephanie Gray Examines the Rise of Scratch Cooking at Sports Bars

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article highlights how fresh preparation and in-house cooking are reshaping expectations for game-day dining.

As guest expectations evolve, many sports bars are rethinking their kitchens. A recent HelloNation article explores the trend through insights from Stephanie Gray, a marketing leader with the Twin Peaks franchise group operating the Chattanooga, TN, lodge.

Stephanie Gray - Director of Marketing, La Cima Restaurants / Twin Peaks Speed Speed

The feature, titled "Sports Bars Are Returning to the Kitchen," examines how sports bars are moving beyond traditional bar fare to offer food experiences that match the excitement of game day.

Historically, sports bars focused primarily on drinks and wall-to-wall screens, often treating the kitchen as a secondary element of the guest experience. Today, diners increasingly expect food quality that rivals traditional restaurants, with fresher ingredients, stronger flavor profiles, and dishes prepared in-house.

The HelloNation feature highlights how scratch preparation plays a role in that shift. Fresh wings prepared from raw product, trimmed, seasoned, smoked, and grilled in-house, allow sauces to absorb more evenly and deliver deeper flavor than pre-breaded alternatives. For many guests, those wings have become a signature part of their game-day experience.

Hand-smashed burgers represent another evolution. Fresh beef pressed directly on the grill creates a crisp exterior and juicy interior, delivering texture and flavor that frozen patties cannot match.

Scratch-made sides, including house-cut fries, fresh slaws, and small-batch dips, further elevate the menu, adding variety and personality that pre-prepared items cannot provide.

The movement toward scratch kitchens reflects broader industry trends prioritizing transparency, ingredient quality, and craftsmanship. Restaurants that invest in in-house preparation can introduce seasonal dishes, develop house-made sauces, and adapt menus to evolving guest preferences.

While scratch cooking requires greater coordination behind the scenes, the article notes that guests increasingly recognize the difference, helping build loyalty and repeat visits.

The full article, "Sports Bars Are Returning to the Kitchen," featuring insights from Stephanie Gray of a Twin Peaks franchise group in Chattanooga, TN, is available on HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks has grown to 116 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Known as the ultimate sports lodge, Twin Peaks delivers a one-of-a-kind experience with made-from-scratch food, the coldest 29° beer in the game, and wall-to-wall TVs showcasing every major sporting event. From the moment guests walk in, they're welcomed by friendly Twin Peaks Girls and a lively atmosphere built for sports fans. With a menu featuring scratch-made favorites like smashed, seared-to-order burgers, in-house smoked brisket, and signature wings, Twin Peaks offers something for every appetite.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: TWNPQ) is a restaurant company that strategically develops and operates specialty casual dining restaurant concepts with a goal to redefine the casual dining category with its experiential driven brands.

SOURCE HelloNation