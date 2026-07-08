In HelloNation, Twin Peaks Marketing Director Stephanie Gray Explores What Creates a True Game-Day Atmosphere

The article highlights how sports bars combine viewing, food, and hospitality to elevate the fan experience.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What transforms a typical Sunday into a true game-day experience? A recent HelloNation article explores that question with Stephanie Gray, a marketing leader with the Twin Peaks franchise group operating the Chattanooga lodge.

The feature, titled "What Makes a True Game-Day Atmosphere at a Sports Bar," examines the elements that bring fans together during major sporting events, from wall-to-wall televisions and precisely chilled draft beer to freshly prepared food designed for sharing.

Stephanie Gray - Director of Marketing, La Cima Restaurants / Twin Peaks Speed Speed

Gray explains that the best sports bars are designed so every guest feels connected to the action. Strategically placed screens allow fans to follow every play from any seat in the room, creating a viewing experience that mirrors the excitement of being inside a stadium.

The article also highlights how beverage programs contribute to the overall atmosphere. Sports bars that serve draft beer at 29º ensure every pour stays crisp and refreshing throughout the game, reinforcing the rituals that many fans associate with watching sports alongside friends and fellow supporters.

Food has also become an increasingly important part of the game-day experience. Rather than relying on frozen appetizers, elevated sports bars now focus on scratch-made menu items that elevate traditional game-day fare.

The HelloNation feature notes that thoughtful design, balanced sound systems, and attentive service also play key roles in shaping the game-day atmosphere. When these elements work together, the room responds collectively to every big play, creating a shared energy that defines the sports-bar experience.

As the article explains, fans today are looking for more than a place to watch the game. They want an environment that brings together food, drinks, and community in a way that makes every matchup feel like an event.

The full article, What Makes a True Game-Day Atmosphere at a Sports Bar, featuring insights from Stephanie Gray of a Twin Peaks franchise group in Chattanooga, TN, is available on HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks has grown to 116 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Known as the ultimate sports lodge, Twin Peaks delivers a one-of-a-kind experience with made-from-scratch food, the coldest 29° beer in the game, and wall-to-wall TVs showcasing every major sporting event. From the moment guests walk in, they're welcomed by friendly Twin Peaks Girls and a lively atmosphere built for sports fans. With a menu featuring scratch-made favorites like smashed, seared-to-order burgers, in-house smoked brisket, and signature wings, Twin Peaks offers something for every appetite.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc. is a restaurant company that strategically develops and operates specialty casual dining restaurant concepts with a goal to redefine the casual dining category with its experiential driven brands.

SOURCE HelloNation