The article outlines how allergies, parasites, and dermatologic conditions contribute to persistent itching and require targeted veterinary care.

LAWTON, Ohio, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What causes a pet to scratch constantly, bite at its paws, or roll restlessly across the floor? The answer may lie in more than simple irritation. In a HelloNation article titled "Why Does My Pet Itch?," Dr. John Hergenrether of Hergenrether Animal Hospital in Lawton, Ohio, offers a detailed explanation of how persistent scratching and related behaviors often point to complex dermatologic conditions that require a veterinary evaluation. Chronic itching in pets is often rooted in allergic skin disease, including conditions such as atopic dermatitis, flea allergy dermatitis, or mange, which require precise diagnosis and customized care plans.

Dr. John Hergenrether, Veterinarian Speed Speed

Atopic dermatitis in cats and dogs is commonly triggered by environmental allergens such as pollen, mold, or dust mites. These allergens can cause red, inflamed skin and increase the risk of secondary infections from repeated scratching or biting. Flea allergy dermatitis, another prevalent condition, is especially severe in hypersensitive pets, where even a single flea bite may cause disproportionate itching. In more elusive cases, mange caused by skin mites must be ruled out through specific skin testing. Dr. Hergenrether underscores the importance of a comprehensive veterinary dermatology approach that includes reviewing the pet's medical history, performing diagnostic tests, and, when appropriate, implementing elimination diets to uncover food allergy.

Modern treatment options have advanced to include therapies that move beyond steroids. Oral and injectable medications now offer targeted relief by directly interrupting itch signals. These are often combined with medicated shampoos, topical barrier-repair products, and antibiotics or antifungals when infections are present. Dr. Hergenrether advises that long-term success in managing pet skin allergies requires ongoing cooperation between pet owners and veterinarians, using strategies such as allergen avoidance, immune therapy, and supportive skincare routines.

The full article, Why Does My Pet Itch?, outlines how veterinary dermatology continues to evolve, offering lasting solutions for itchy pet treatment and managing environmental allergies.

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