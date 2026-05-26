The article explains how age, lifestyle, and health status influence the timing of routine veterinary care.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How often should pet owners schedule vet visits to keep their dogs and cats healthy throughout their lives? HelloNation has published the answer in an article, featuring insights from Dr. Ben Nemmers of Companion Animal Clinic & Pet Resort in Cedar Falls, IA.

Dr. Ben Nemmers - Veterinarian/Owner, Companion Animal Clinic & Pet Resort Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that regular vet visits are a key part of maintaining strong pet health. It notes that the frequency of veterinary checkups depends on factors such as age, overall condition, and lifestyle. While many pets appear healthy, routine veterinary checkups help identify potential concerns early and support long-term preventive care.

For most healthy adult pets, the article recommends an annual veterinary checkup. These yearly vet visits allow veterinarians to perform physical exams, update vaccinations, and monitor changes in weight or behavior. Establishing a consistent schedule of veterinary checkups also helps create a clear record of pet health over time, making it easier to detect subtle changes.

The article highlights that younger pets require more frequent veterinary checkups during their first year. Puppies and kittens often need multiple vet visits spaced several weeks apart to complete vaccination schedules and monitor development. These early veterinary checkups play an important role in preventive care and help establish a strong foundation for lifelong pet health.

Senior pets also benefit from more regular attention. The article explains that aging animals are more likely to develop conditions such as arthritis, kidney disease, or diabetes. Because of these risks, veterinary checkups every six months are often recommended for older pets. More frequent vet visits allow veterinarians to identify and manage age-related conditions earlier.

Lifestyle is another factor that can influence how often pets need veterinary checkups. The article notes that pets who spend time outdoors or interact frequently with other animals may face increased exposure to parasites or illness. In these cases, veterinarians may recommend a more customized schedule of vet visits to better support pet health and preventive care.

Preventive care is emphasized throughout the article as a major benefit of routine veterinary checkups. During these visits, veterinarians can examine dental health, skin condition, and other indicators that may not be obvious at home. Regular vet visits also allow for screenings and lab work when needed, helping to detect issues before they become more serious.

The article also encourages pet owners to watch for signs that may require additional vet visits outside of a routine schedule. Changes in appetite, behavior, or weight can signal underlying concerns. Addressing these signs promptly supports better outcomes and helps maintain overall pet health.

Consistency in scheduling veterinary checkups also helps build a strong relationship between pet owners and their veterinarian. The article notes that this ongoing connection improves communication and ensures care decisions are based on a thorough understanding of the pet's history. Over time, regular vet visits contribute to a more complete view of pet health.

Throughout the discussion, Veterinary Expert Dr. Ben Nemmers provides insight into how structured vet visits and routine veterinary checkups support preventive care at every stage of life. The article reinforces that following an annual veterinary checkup guideline for healthy adults, while adjusting for younger or older pets, helps maintain balanced and proactive care.

The article concludes that the right schedule for vet visits depends on each pet's unique needs. By combining routine veterinary checkups with attention to lifestyle and age, pet owners can support consistent preventive care and promote long-term pet health.

How Often Should You Take Your Dog or Cat to the Vet? features insights from Dr. Ben Nemmers, Veterinary Expert of Cedar Falls, IA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation