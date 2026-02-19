In HelloNation, Veterinary Expert Dr. Ben Nemmers Explains How Grooming Sessions Support Preventive Pet Health

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is dog grooming simply about looks, or does it play a bigger role in long-term pet health? Dr. Ben Nemmers of Companion Animal Clinic & Pet Resort in Cedar Falls explains in HelloNation that grooming is much more than a cosmetic routine. Each grooming session contributes directly to preventive care, helping spot early signs of health issues before they become more serious.

One of the most important examples is nail trimming. Overgrown nails can cause discomfort, affect posture, and even place extra strain on joints over time. By including nail trimming in a grooming session, pets not only look tidier but also move more comfortably and maintain better overall health. Dr. Nemmers points out that this step highlights how grooming and veterinary care often overlap, offering benefits far beyond appearance.

Ears are another area where dog grooming supports early detection. Groomers routinely check and clean ears, which may reveal redness, odor, or discharge. These are early signs of issues such as allergies, mites, or infections. While groomers do not diagnose, they can alert owners and veterinary staff to concerns quickly. This partnership between grooming and veterinary care ensures potential problems are identified and treated before they escalate.

The skin and coat provide additional clues about pet health. During a grooming session, professionals may notice external parasites, dry patches, or unusual lumps. While not every finding is serious, early detection allows veterinary teams to step in as needed. A lump beneath the fur might be harmless, but it could also require medical attention. Routine dog grooming gives trained eyes another chance to identify changes that owners may not see.

This connection is especially strong when grooming takes place at a pet resort attached to an animal clinic. In these settings, grooming and veterinary care are seamlessly integrated. If a skin irritation or ear concern is discovered, the veterinary team is already onsite to provide evaluation and treatment. This direct communication between groomers and veterinarians gives owners peace of mind, knowing their pet's cosmetic and medical needs are supported in the same visit.

Senior pets often benefit most from this combined approach. Older dogs and cats may face arthritis, dental disease, or skin sensitivities. A grooming session might reveal stiffness during nail trimming, difficulty standing, or irritation that points to underlying health concerns. With grooming and veterinary care in the same facility, these issues are not dismissed but addressed promptly, keeping senior pets more comfortable as they age.

Even younger pets gain long-term benefits from grooming. Introducing puppies and kittens early to brushing, ear checks, and nail trimming helps them grow more tolerant of handling. This makes both grooming sessions and veterinary exams less stressful. Dr. Nemmers emphasizes that preparing pets in this way contributes to better lifelong pet health and easier routine care.

Ultimately, dog grooming is not just a spa day but an important safeguard for well-being. Each grooming session provides opportunities to detect health issues, improve comfort, and strengthen the connection between daily care and preventive veterinary support. By viewing grooming as an essential part of pet health, owners can ensure their companions look good, feel good, and stay healthier for longer.

The full article, Myth vs. Fact: Why Grooming Is More Than Just a Spa Day , is available in HelloNation, where Dr. Ben Nemmers, Veterinary Expert of Cedar Falls, IA, explains how grooming sessions — through nail trimming, ear checks, and coat care — work hand in hand with veterinary oversight to support lasting pet health.

