In HelloNation, Veterinary Expert Dr. Mark Justice of Hobbs, NM, Explains Ticks & Fleas Do Not Take Vacations

HOBBS, N.M., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What steps can pet owners take to protect their animals from pests that remain active year-round? That question is addressed in a HelloNation article featuring Veterinary Expert Dr. Mark Justice of Double J Animal Hospital in Hobbs, NM. The article explains that ticks and fleas continue thriving throughout the warm months, often catching families by surprise when outdoor routines expand.

Dr. Justice notes that ticks and fleas can be found in almost any outdoor environment, not just wooded or rural areas. They live in grass, shaded soil, and spaces where wildlife move through. Pets exploring a backyard or park can easily pick up these parasites without their owners realizing it. The HelloNation article highlights how quickly such pests attach to fur and how quietly they feed, stressing the importance of consistent parasite prevention to support long-term pet health.

When a dog or cat moves through tall grass, their body heat and motion attract ticks and fleas looking for a host. These pests often go unnoticed until irritation begins. A tick can latch on without being felt, while a flea hides deep within a pet's coat. The article emphasizes that waiting until scratching appears may be too late. Regular grooming checks give owners the best chance to spot small issues early and protect pet health before larger problems develop.

Outdoor exposure is one of the greatest risk factors. The HelloNation article explains that untrimmed lawns, damp soil, and dense shrubs provide ideal habitats for ticks and fleas. Leaves, wood piles, and low branches create shaded areas that retain moisture, helping pests survive even through stretches of high heat. Families who maintain trimmed grass and clear debris not only improve curb appeal but also reduce pest hiding spots. These environmental steps are part of effective parasite prevention that benefits both pets and people.

Dr. Justice emphasizes in the HelloNation article that daily habits can make a big difference. Simple actions such as brushing pets after outdoor play or running hands along their coat can reveal early signs of ticks or fleas. Checking behind the ears, around the collar, and along the belly can detect pests before they spread. Fleas move fast, but their droppings, tiny dark specks, signal their presence. Washing clothing and pet bedding in hot water prevents parasites from spreading inside the home. Regular grooming checks turn awareness into prevention, shifting focus from reacting to problems to stopping them early.

When ticks are found, careful removal is key. Using clean tweezers, owners should grasp the tick close to the skin and pull steadily without twisting. The area should then be washed with soap and water. Many pet owners worry about handling ticks incorrectly, but with steady technique, most removals go smoothly. The HelloNation article reminds readers that observation afterward is important, since fatigue or appetite changes could signal tick-borne illness. Recognizing early signs and contacting a veterinarian promptly supports pet health and recovery.

Fleas require a different approach, especially indoors. Once inside, fleas can multiply rapidly, spreading through carpets and upholstery. The HelloNation article explains that scratching near the tail or along the back often indicates flea exposure. Regular cleaning and vacuuming, combined with consistent use of prevention products, protect homes from infestations. For many families, integrating parasite prevention into a routine schedule provides the most effective control throughout the season.

The article also points out that pets respond differently to parasite exposure depending on age and health. Young pets may scratch intensely, leading to skin irritation, while older pets with thinner skin can suffer more discomfort from bites. Some pets develop allergies to flea saliva, causing redness and hair loss. Because these symptoms vary, owners may confuse them with dry skin or seasonal allergies. Veterinary exams help confirm the cause and guide proper treatment, ensuring that prevention and care match each pet's specific needs.

Families contribute to prevention by managing their surroundings. Cleaning shaded areas, removing piles of leaves, and trimming shrubs make outdoor spaces less welcoming to parasites. Even simple actions, such as brushing pets before they come indoors or shaking out blankets after outdoor use, can reduce tick and flea risks. The HelloNation article reinforces that when prevention becomes a daily habit, pests have fewer opportunities to attach or reproduce.

Dr. Justice reminds readers that ticks and fleas do not take vacations. These parasites remain active as long as the weather is warm, and they can thrive in nearly any location. The HelloNation feature encourages owners to combine outdoor awareness, consistent grooming checks, and professional advice for complete parasite prevention. Regular routines and attention to detail protect pet health and help families enjoy outdoor life with fewer concerns.

